With canning season upon us, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center recommends that people use the following guidelines to make sure their equipment is ready to process a safe, quality product.
» Always use a pressure canner for low acid vegetables (like green beans and carrots), meats, poultry, and fish
» Check that your canner gaskets are soft and flexible. Replace them if they are hard, brittle, sticky or cracked
» Check that all pipes and vent ports with openings on pressure canners are clear of debris
» Boiling water bath canners are only appropriate for high acid products such as fruits, pickles, jams and jellies.
» Boiling water canners should be deep enough to allow at least 1-2 inches of water to boil over the top of jars
» Both types of canners require a rack in the bottom to prevent scorching the product in the bottom of the jars
» Inspect your jars for knicks, cracks and chips. Jars can weaken after repeated use.
» Only use jars specifically designed for canning
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends using two-piece self sealing metal lids. It is recommended to throw away used flat lids. Screw bands are reusable if they are free of bends, dents and rust.
Only use evidence-based and up-to-date canning instructions and recipes. Consult Emily Troutman, Extension agent; the National Center for Home Food Preservation, the “So Easy to Preserve Canning Handbook” or a “Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving” for tested recipes and procedures.
