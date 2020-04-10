Burke County had already survived a global pandemic before the current outbreak of coronavirus, according to historical records.
The tale of how the county endured the Spanish flu epidemic that swept across the world in 1918 is documented in articles in The News Herald from that time, preserved by the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.
The first article to mention the pandemic was published on Oct. 3, 1918. It explains how the disease began in Spain in May of that year, “involving 30 percent of the population of that country within a short time.”
The article notes that the Spanish flu, also known as “the grippe” back then, had an incredibly high rate of transmission.
“The rapidity with which it travels and the large percent of the population involved indicate the exceptionally contagious nature of the disease and that with it, public health measures have little influence,” the article reads.
Though modern medicine was in its infancy at the time, medical professionals were aware that the Spanish flu was transmitted through contact with an infected person through their saliva in a variety of means, such as coughing or sneezing, which was referred to in the article as “spit-swapping.”
The author of the article created a list of recommendations for people to follow to prevent themselves from getting sick or making others sick, such as using a handkerchief to cover their coughs and sneezes, not using a common roller towel in public bathrooms and avoiding public gatherings if possible. Patronage of soda fountains presented a particular problem.
“A great many soda fountains maintain a small collection of water practically hidden beneath the counter, where the spit germs of the town are pooled and re-distributed,” the article reads. “Let any person, if he thinks it possible, try to work out in his mind a more effective method for the people in a village or town to exchange spit, the very microscopic amounts necessary for this powerful contagion, than is maintained by a great many drug stores, and one will realize the infectious potency of unsterilized glasses at soda fountains. As for sterilized glasses, how do you know they are sterilized? Take no chance. Demand a paper cup, even if it costs you more.”
The situation in Burke County deteriorated rapidly from there. The Morganton Town Council issued a stay-at-home order for residents on Oct. 5.
“Schools, churches, places of amusement and all places of public gatherings were ordered closed for 30 days or for such a period of time as might be deemed advisable,” an article published on Oct. 10, 1918, reads.
This was done under the direction of Dr. Isaac Montrose Taylor, who had been elected as the “town physician, health and quarantine officer.” Taylor, incidentally, was an ancestor of singer James Taylor.
Local doctors were instructed to place a placard on the home of anyone diagnosed with the disease, to warn potential visitors. Patients and their families were not allowed to leave their homes for 12 days after the onset of their symptoms. Funerals were ordered to be attended by family only, unless held outside. Anyone caught violating the lockdown would be fined $50.
Another article from Oct. 10, 1918, announces the death of a Morganton military nurse, Ettie May Perkins, who had been treating patients at a hospital camp in Maryland established for Spanish flu patients, and had contracted the illness there. The article said she died before her family had even received word that she was sick.
“Ettie May is the first nurse and among the first of Burke’s sacrifices to the cause of freedom,” the article reads. “Her death is a town grief, for the sympathy of the entire community has gone out to the bereaved family. She was a young woman of striking personality, strong will power, dependable and worthy of confidence and esteem. Her death was a shock to the town.”
An article from Oct. 17, 1918 reported that Morganton had 100 cases of the Spanish flu, several of which had been fatal. One of those who died was a young student at the North Carolina School for the Deaf.
On Oct. 24, The News Herald reported a critical shortage of local doctors and nurses needed to treat the many victims of Spanish flu. There were only three doctors available to treat all of the patients in Burke County. Dr. E.W. Phifer Sr., the county health officer and grandfather of local resident Edward Phifer III, was stricken with the disease and quarantined in his home, though he eventually recovered. Grace Hospital was declared an emergency facility, with medical staff treating Spanish flu patients almost exclusively.
“Because of these conditions, it is absolutely necessary, if the sick are to be cared for, that their care must be furnished by the home community through well-organized committees of lay-workers assisting their local medical and nursing professions,” the article reads.
As the situation was similar in communities across North Carolina, state health officials, under the direction of NC Gov. Thomas Walter Bickett, held a conference and outlined how they expected everyone to do their part to fight the spread of the disease.
They recommended that all women in the state learn basic nursing skills to treat Spanish flu patients. They asked all public schools to offer free nursing training. They advised people treating those infected wear masks and engage in thorough hand-washing. Clergy and prominent citizens were entreated to travel door-to-door in their communities to inform residents about the flu and how to keep it from spreading.
The author of the article said that any able-bodied person was obligated to not only care for the sick, but also to provide “emergency housekeeping and visits at country homes of people who will care for livestock, provide wood and water, and other such essentials.”
“If the people fail to enlist for this service, the death toll in the state will be enormously increased, and they will be responsible for it,” the article reads.
A final article from Oct. 31, 1918, held a glimmer of hope. It said volunteers from the American Red Cross had been sent to Burke County to help with the pandemic. A smaller number of new cases were being reported.
“It is the general opinion that the epidemic here is in a comparatively mild form,” the article reads. “There is general relief that the spread of the disease has been seemingly checked.”
