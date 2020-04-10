Dr. Isaac Montrose Taylor, M.D. (1857 - 1921) was born in New Bern, North Carolina. He came to the Western North Carolina Insane Asylum (State/Broughton Hospital) in late 1886. In 1889, he married Susan Murphy Evans, niece of Dr. Patrick Livingston Murphy, superintendent of the State Hospital. Taylor established the Broadoaks Sanitorium in Morganton in 1901 and served as the town of Morganton’s health and quarantine officer during the influenza epidemic of 1918. This image was submitted by Susan Vernon Franklin to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the Burke County Public Library.