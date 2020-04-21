The Morganton Downtown Development Association invites people to cast their votes for its 2020 Downtown Distinguished Awards.
The annual awards recognize businesses who are members of the association for excellence in the following three categories:
» Picture Perfect Award – recognizing excellence in a DDA member business that consistently creates an attractive, inviting and vibrant presence in the Morganton community with unique storefronts, seasonal themes and welcoming views to those who pass by
» With the Cherry on Top – recognizing excellence in a DDA member business that reflects and offers a customer service that exceeds the expectation of the customer
» Breath of Fresh Air – recognizing excellence in a DDA member business that has offered an event or program open to the public (either in person or virtually) that has not been offered, and that is innovative, enhances the quality of life for participants and contributes to the vitality of the downtown Morganton community
Each of the three categories will recognize one business to spotlight completely based on the number of public votes received. To be eligible, businesses must have been open in Downtown Morganton between July 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020 and must be a current member of the Downtown Development Association.
People may vote through noon on Monday, May 4, by visiting downtownmorganton.com or the Morganton Downtown Development Association’s Facebook page. Winners will be contacted on or before Tuesday, May 12, with a public announcement following.
“The objective of the Downtown Distinguished Awards is to recognize, honor and spotlight the DDA member businesses that are the heartbeat of our downtown,” said Abby Nelson, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street office. “Let’s show our support and the local love for our most distinguished downtown DDA businesses!”
The Morganton Downtown Development Association originated in 1985 as a membership-based organization for local merchants and business owners in downtown Morganton. With a primary focus on advocacy, lobbying and sponsorship, membership in the DDA offers a unique networking opportunity with local business owners who face similar challenges and successes.
For more information, visit www.downtownmorganton.com or call 828-438-5280.
