Azaleas are starting to show color all over Burke County. There is nothing that reminds us that another growing season is here better than the masses of blooms that are present when the azaleas bloom.
Azaleas are generally low maintenance plants and take very little care after they are established. They are sensitive to their planting location, however, and when planted improperly or in the wrong spot, will never live up to their growing potential.
Azaleas like a well-drained soil and a shady to partial shady location. Azalea roots are very shallow and grow just below the surface of the soil. They should be planted on a mound so that they can maintain good drainage conditions.
A few insects seem to plague the azalea, but none are so persistent that they can't be controlled. The lace bug is the biggest problem we have here in Burke County. Leaves look mottled and washed out, and the underside of the leaf will have small black specks. Insecticides can be sprayed to control the lace bug, but they are most often found on plants that are planted in too much sun.
Never prune or fertilize an azalea until after it has finished blooming. Flower buds are formed the year before and will be cut off if pruned early in the season. Treat your azaleas right and they will give years of brilliant color – the look of a true southern spring.
