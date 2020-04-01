RALEIGH – The State Employees’ Credit Union has programs available to help members financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of unexpected, large scale business closures, loss of jobs and reductions in hours, many members are struggling financially and need assistance to stay afloat during this unprecedented time.
SECU has a variety of lending assistance programs in place, including its Mortgage Assistance Program — implemented during the Great Recession in 2009 -- that has helped 11,000 members and counting remain in their homes. These programs, available for eligible SECU home, vehicle, credit card and unsecured personal loans, provide a variety of assistance options for members who have experienced a job loss, a reduction in hours or other income impairment and cannot make their loan payments on time. Options include payment extensions, partial payment plans, forbearance and refinancing of existing debt.
“Our members have endured many weather-related and economic storms over the years, but this pandemic is unlike anything we have ever faced,” said Mike Lord, SECU president and CEO. “As a member-owned, financial cooperative founded on the ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, we are here to help you get through this event. We entered it together, and we will get through it together. We ask for, and very much appreciate, your patience as you navigate the disruptions of drive-thru-only service at our branch offices and the delays in phone services caused by increased call volumes. In order to better provide services to you, we ask that you please first use our internet services, Member Access (www.ncsecu.org) and SECU’s Mobile App, where you can send us secure messages and perform most of the financial transactions you would conduct at a branch. Thereafter, please call 24/7 Member Services Support or your local branch to discuss lending assistance options.”
