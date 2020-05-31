Jim Wilson, executive director of the Burke County Public Library, would like to remind local residents that all three library branches are open by appointment and are allowing more people to come in during Phase 2 of statewide coronavirus restrictions.
“The only thing we have changed from Phase 1 is to increase the number of folks we can have in the library by 50 percent at each site over what we had in Phase 1,” Wilson said. “Under Phase 2, we are allowing a total of 53 people in the libraries (24 at the Morganton branch, 14 at the Valdese branch and 15 at the CB Hildebrand branch). That number is just for patrons, not staff. We limit the number of folks in various service areas and by time. If someone needs to stay a bit longer and no one is waiting, then we give them some more time. Our goal is to provide the opportunity for as many people as possible to make use of the library in a safe way and for only the needed time.”
People have been eager to use the library’s services.
“We had a big rush the first couple of days that we opened, but things have tapered off since then,” Wilson said. “During our first week, we had 390 appointments made for inside use and over 170 people used the curbside pickup.”
The “Books2Go” curbside pickup program, available at all three branches Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., allows people to check out books online or by calling the library, according to the library’s website, bcpls.org. People schedule a time to stop by the library to pick up the books, which a library staff member brings outside to each person.
All of the library employees are wearing masks, but visitors are not required to do so. Wilson said to increase safety, the library has installed Plexiglass guards at the branches’ service desks and defined areas around the desks to encourage social distancing.
“We have removed/reconfigured furniture to allow for social distancing also,” he said.
Library patrons are not allowed to bring materials back inside the library, but must return them in the outside drop-boxes.
“We are quarantining all returned items for 72 hours after they are turned in, and we have a four-day grace period for items to be checked in after return, so patrons don't accrue fines during the quarantine period,” Wilson said.
The library continues to offer a variety of online access points, such as the Libby digital lending library app and the NC Live research tool.
“We are seeing twice as many folks sign up to use e-books as normal, and they are checking out lots of books,” Wilson said. “Over the past two months, we have circulated over 7,500 items, which is a 33 percent increase over what we usually see. Our online storytimes have been viewed several hundred times, and we are adding to those every week. Since our WiFi extends outside the building, we have opened it to be available to anyone needing access at all three sites.”
Parents can sign their children up for online storytimes by visiting the “Burke County Public Library Storytimes” Facebook page.
The library’s summer reading program, normally a huge initiative involving many fun activities to keep kids and adults alike reading during the summer months, had to be significantly curtailed because of pandemic restrictions.
“COVID-19 has impacted programming more than anything else we do,” Wilson said. “Right now, we aren't doing any in-person programming, but that will change soon, and we will look at small groups of four to eight people with social distancing. Until social distancing is not needed, the only in-person programming we will offer will be for adults and young adults. For the younger kids, our youth services staff are doing lots of online programming, along with pick-up bags with crafts and activities.”
Halee Hildebran, youth services coordinator, shared her plans for the summer reading program for children from birth to fifth grade.
“We will continue to offer virtual programming using our Facebook page, Zoom, and YouTube (channel), Hildebran said. “We are offering storytimes and working on offsite virtual field trip opportunities. We will also continue to offer opportunities for parents to pick up take home kits for children to work on at home. We will be providing crafts and literacy activities. We are working on online contests as well. I encourage parents to visit our website and Facebook page on a regular basis as we are continuing to work on new ideas to serve families and children during this time of change."
Lizzie Whisnant, young adult program coordinator, said she will offer two different options for teens, a “YA To-Go” and a “YA @ Home” option. Kids can do one or both. The To Go option will have things the kids can pick up from the library, while the @ Home program will be offered online. She will use Facebook, YouTube and Zoom to deliver digital content.
Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator, also is making summer plans for readers.
"I will be offering a summer reading challenge, where adults will keep track of their books read during June, July, and August. They will be able to pick-up sheets to record books read and return at the end of the month in a provided envelope via the book box. The top reader will be awarded a prize and a handful of other prizes awarded randomly. Patrons can sign up beginning Monday, June 8. I will have my #CraftyMe craft project kits that they can register for the second and fourth Mondays, #TastyTuesdays posted food-centered program, and pre-recorded Tai Chi classes with Taber’s Black Belt Academy. I will also begin Bibliomaniacs @ your library adult subscription bags starting in June. I will still have book discussion and Needlework in the Morning via Zoom until further notice."
Wilson looks forward to increasing library access when the state reaches Phase 3.
“The biggest change for moving into Phase 3 will be to increase capacity a bit more,” Wilson said. “As long as social distancing is necessary, we will have to limit the number of folks in the library. In Phase 3, we will also look at having more in-person programs for small groups of 10-12 people, with social distancing. We plan to continue the Books2Go curbside pickup for as long as there is a demand for it.”
For more information about the reopening or available library services, call the library at 828-764-9261 (Morganton), 828-874-2421 (Valdese) or 828-764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand), or visit bcpls.org.
