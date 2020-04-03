RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union reminds its members that it is ready to help those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of unexpected, large-scale business closures, loss of jobs and reductions in hours, many members are struggling financially and need assistance to stay afloat during this unprecedented time.
LGFCU has a variety of lending assistance programs in place, including its Mortgage Assistance Program. These programs, available for eligible LGFCU members with home, vehicle, credit card and unsecured personal loans, provide a variety of assistance options for those who have experienced a job loss, a reduction in hours or other income impairment and cannot make their loan payments on time. Options include payment extensions, partial payment plans, forbearance and refinancing of existing debt.
“LGFCU is focused on our mission of improving the lives of our members and their communities, both in good times and as we respond to this pandemic,” said LGFCU President Mark Caverly. “As the only statewide credit union exclusively serving North Carolina’s local government employees and volunteers, elected and appointed officials and their families, we are a financial resource for our membership and their communities statewide.
“Our members are those who continue to respond and serve during this unprecedented time, keeping our communities up and running and keeping them safe. As a member-owned, financial cooperative founded on the ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, we are here to help our members as they continue to support our communities.
Since LGFCU branches have transitioned to drive-thru only service during the pandemic, the credit union asks members to consider banking online by clicking on “Member Connect” on its website lgfcu.org. This will allow customers to send secure messages as needed and to perform most of the financial transactions conducted at a branch. Members also can call their local branch to discuss lending assistance options or other needs or call 24/7 Member Services at 888-732-8562.
“As we move forward, we appreciate members’ understanding as they master the disruptions of drive-thru-only service at our branch offices, and the delays in phone services caused by increased call volumes,” Caverly said. “These steps will allow LGFCU to help members and our North Carolina communities.”
