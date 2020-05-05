Once Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order has expired and the state moves into Phase 1 of its reopening plan, all locations of the Burke County Public Library will reopen on a limited basis. If the stay-at-home order expires May 8, libraries will open to the public on Wednesday, May 13.
During Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan, the library will limit the number of people that can be in the building and offer access by appointment only. Appointments will be available at each library for various services, such as using computers or study rooms, looking for books to read, reading the day’s newspapers or researching in the local history room.
To provide as much access as possible but also maintain social distance, the appointments will be for limited amounts of time, such as no more than 30 minutes to browse for books and up to an hour for public computer use.
Hours for the Burke County’s three public libraries will be as follows:
» Morganton: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
» Valdese: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
» C.B. Hildebrand: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Until further notice, the library asks that all materials be returned to the outside book boxes rather than be brought inside. All returned materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours and be sanitized before being put back on the shelf.
For those who want to check out items but not come inside, the library will resume its Books2Go curbside service. More details about the curbside service can be found on the library’s website at bcpls.org.
For more information about the reopening or available library services call the library at 828-764-9261 (Morganton), 828-874-2421 (Valdese) or 828-764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.