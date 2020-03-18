Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, Burke County Senior Services has made the decision to close the Burke County Senior Center in Morganton and the East Burke Senior Center in Hildebran from Thursday, March 19, to Tuesday, March 31. Roxanne Powell, director of senior services for Burke County, said she and her staff will reevaluate the situation at the end of the month and determine if the centers can be reopened.
She said the Congregate Nutrition site in Valdese will close at noon Friday and remain closed until further notice.
“We will provide participants the option to drive by and pick up a hot meal onsite at the Valdese location (at the Teachers Cottage) beginning Monday, March 23,” Powell said. “Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered by volunteers/staff as long as possible. At this time, there are no changes to Meals on Wheels for volunteers.”
She suggested that people check each center’s Facebook page or burkenc.org to stay abreast of their coronavirus response, or call 828-430-4147. Staff will be available to answer questions and connect people with available resources.
“We will miss each and every one of you,” Powell said. “Stay safe and well.”
