A ninth person with COVID-19 in Burke County has died, and the total number of cases has grown to 108, health department officials said Saturday.
The person who died was in their 80s and was not hospitalized. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions. No additional information about the person will be released to protect the family’s privacy, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
The county health department still is not releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus. A county health official told the newspaper Wednesday recovery data would be made available as soon as possible.
Across the state, the total number of cases rose to 11,509, with 420 deaths and 502 people hospitalized across 98 counties. The state has completed at least 139,475 tests for COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
The state has made additional data points available to the public, including a breakdown of COVID-19 case counts by zip code, provided that the zip code has a population of more than 500 people and there are five or more cases of COVID-19 in the area.
A map on the NCDHHS website revealed that there have been 94 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the virus in the 28655 zip code, and four cases in the 28690 zip code. There have been two cases in the 28612 zip code.
Burke County still has two nursing homes with outbreaks of COVID-19. A Friday update from the state gave a closer look at the case breakdown for Autumn Care of Drexel and Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation.
Of the total six cases at Autumn Care of Drexel, two cases were reported in staff members and four in residents. One resident has died from the virus.
At Grace Heights, there have been 67 total cases of COVID-19 reported. Twenty-four of those cases were reported in staff members and 43 in residents, with six residents succumbing to the novel coronavirus.
But that information isn’t being reported on the county’s website. On its page for COVID-19, the health department only provides a break down of COVID-19 cases by age and gender.
As of Friday, 45 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Burke County were in people 65 years old or older. Twenty-four percent of the cases were reported in people ages 50-64, 23 percent in people ages 25-49, and 8 percent in people ages 18-24. Sixty-nine percent of those with COVID-19 in Burke County are female and 31 percent are male.
The county also is not naming facilities that have had positive cases of COVID-19, and instead is leaving it up to the facilities to release that information.
A spokesperson for Lowe’s confirmed Monday that an employee at the Burkemont Avenue store tested positive for the virus.
The News Herald also has reached out to Walmart, Dollar General and Case Farms after hearing reports of positive cases of COVID-19 at those facilities.
Dollar General said there were no known cases of the virus at its store on U.S. 64 near Brendletown Grocery.
Walmart deferred the newspaper to the local health department, and attempts to reach Case Farms went unanswered.
State officials said Thursday that the state is hitting some of the milestones it wants to see to start phase one of reopening businesses, and some restrictions to hospitality businesses at the local level were lifted Friday.
Johnnie Carswell, chairman of the Burke County Commissioners, updated the county’s state of emergency to eliminate the suspension of rentals at lodging facilities, including Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts, VRBOs, campgrounds, timeshare units, condominiums and other rental programs where leases or rentals are less than one month.
The change came after four comments were submitted to the commissioners at their April 21 meeting asking commissioners to lift the ban on their establishments since hotels were allowed to remain open during the state of emergency.
