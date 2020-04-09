The coronavirus pandemic has brought extreme isolation and feelings of loneliness to many. Not being able to go to school, shop, or enjoy concerts or outings has brought a realization of how important face-to-face relationships are. People are using social media to reach out to one another, and news broadcasts share stories of families and friends finding unique ways to connect.
Yet there remains a group that has been somewhat overlooked during the crisis, a group that knows better than any how precious time is and how valuable face to face and hand to hand contact is -- hospice patients.
Many patients under hospice services live in long-term care or skilled nursing facilities. These patients do not have the luxury of living with loved ones and rely on daily or weekly visits from those they love to fill the gaps in time and provide needed interaction. While the staff of these facilities often become like family to the patients, they can never fully fill the roles of loved ones that have lives outside the facility walls, those that are integral parts of the patient’s life and those they cherish the most.
Facilities across the country have limited visitors in efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The separation has had a profound effect on these patients and their families. Families that could once visit at will are now left with little to no way to communicate with those they love. Bridging those gaps has become part of the daily routine of the nurses, aides, social workers and chaplains of Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.
“As essential health care providers, BHPC staff members have been granted access to facilities and are working diligently to connect patients and loved ones during these trying times,” said Myschell Pearson, executive director of Burke Hospice. “While these efforts cannot totally replace the warmth of a touch from a loved one, they can aid in bringing togetherness for those who need it most.”
Laura Roach, chaplain with Burke Hospice, and her team have repeatedly met with families outside a facility as they strived to glimpse their loved one through a window. Many phone calls have been made to families who live out of town or out of state to make sure they know their loved one is receiving the best of comfort care.
“It is my hope that I and my team can offer opportunities for people to share their grief and gratitude with hopes of a brighter day,” Roach said.
Dawn McGimpsey, a registered nurse with Burke Hospice, shared that some of her patients had purchased Google Home just so they could hear their loved ones talk. Through FaceTime, she and her patients have “had wonderful encounters” with family members. As the RN case manager, McGimpsey and her team have been able to facilitate FaceTime encounters for patients with otherwise limited access to cellphones or computers.
“As literally the only physical connection for some of our patients and families, we’ve had to get creative in ways to help them feel a sense of connectedness,” said Breanna Leary, also a registered nurse.
Leary shared several touching stories of how the BHPC team has been able to connect loved ones. A patient who is blind looked forward to weekly visits from her grandson and BHPC volunteers, so a nursing assistant started bringing coffee for the patient and coordinating calls via speakerphone each week for the grandson to connect with his grandmother.
Another patient missed family interaction and began frequently expressing feelings of loneliness. She struggles with using a personal cellphone, so during each visit, nurse Brianna Leary assists her in calling multiple family members. They send text messages to those that cannot be reached while playing puzzles and enjoying lunch from Bojangles that Leary brings.
BHPC team members also help families communicate through closed doors or windows. Sometimes, it is simply to allow them to see that both the patient and the family member are OK. Other times, it is to assist them in taking photos or videos. Thanks to efforts by Megan Fleming, RN, a son was able to hear his mother, who suffers from dementia, tell him she loved him for the first time in a long time.
There are many other instances of BHPC staff assisting with writing cards, singing to patients and taking time to listen to patients share stories, thoughts and feelings.
“BHPC has always been in the business of bringing hope to those we serve,” “While COVID-19 may have changed the way we go about it, building connections and providing care and comfort is still what the BHPC team does best.”
