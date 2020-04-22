Burke County communities may hear church bells ringing every night at 6 p.m.
In early March, Burkemont Baptist Church members discussed plans for Easter festivities with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton Jr., associate pastor and minister of student ministries and missions. Members wanted to make Easter special since they were no longer allowed to gather together for worship due to COVID-19 restrictions. One senior member told Bunton how services were when she was young.
“She mentioned they used to ring the church bell for everyone to gather for worship services, special events and to signal an emergency in the community,” Bunton said. “It was the early warning for news in the community. She asked me, ‘Do you think we could ring the bells for Easter Sunday morning?’”
Later that day, Bunton also received an email from someone in the community who asked if they would be willing to ring the bells on Easter Sunday.
He then came up with the idea to ring the church bells every day to remind people to pray. Other churches also decided to ring bells. The 6 p.m. time allows ringers who work to participate.
“We wanted to take something bad, COVID-19, and replace it with something good, ringing the bell 19 times, to show our faith is bigger than fear,” Bunton said. “God is able to help his people overcome this. The first night we rang our church bells, we posted it live on Facebook with a request to ‘go to your church and ring the bells, stop and pray.’”
Bunton and his children pull the cord in the old bell tower to make it ring.
“Senior church members enjoy hearing the bells, because it reminds them of a simpler time when the church was the center of all social life, without all the distractions like sports and other events,” Bunton said. “Those times were sacred and set apart. Others mention the consistent reminder to stop and pray has been an exciting time for them and their families to share.”
The churches throughout Burke County participating hope residents will hear the bell and come out to see what is happening to start a conversation.
“We have had a very positive response,” Bunton said. “We are right across from the prison. During the shift change, employees come to the edge of the parking lot and roll down the window to listen to the bells. Neighbors, who have heard the bells love it and said they listen for the bell and take time to pray. It shows that we don’t have to gather in a building to be a church in the community.”
The church has received emails from nonmembers in the community, who ring dinner bells and wind chimes on their front porches in support of the church.
In addition to the reminder to pray, the church offers several other programs to maintain a connection to its members.
“Our church uses livestream media for Sunday school hour at 9:30 a.m., and worship at 11 a.m., and children’s worship, called ‘Kids Live’ at 6 p.m. on Sundays,” Bunton said. “On Wednesday, we have pastor prayer time where members can send in prayer requests.”
Other members will check on senior members through calls, letters or home visits. For those without technology, the church has a video team that will make a DVD so they can watch the services.
“We also have parents at home with children sending cards to people in the community to thank them for their service,” Bunton said. “We have people making masks to give away to neighbors and people who need them.”
The church set up Zoom chats to keep in touch with the youths regularly, and sends emails, texts and Snapchats to let them know they are loved.
“I send out an email link for a Bible study,” Bunton said. “We set up Zoom and process the Scripture and questions. It’s been great to see each other’s faces. We pray together, each taking time to pray for friends, family, people in the community that need our prayer and care. It has been a blessing to me.”
Bunton shared something significant for Christians to remember during this trying time.
“God’s children should be mindful that God will use people who say ‘yes’ to him,” Bunton said. “This is the best time for us to give God our best ‘yes’ so that others will remember God’s faithfulness long past this pandemic.”
To hear and watch the ringing of the bells, visit www.facebook.com/Burkemont. For more information about the church and the services it provides, visit www.burkemontbaptist.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.