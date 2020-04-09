This weekend is the perfect time to celebrate Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection and realize that, though the whole world has been shaken recently, there is no firmer ground than the rock of Jesus.
Here are a few of the services offered in Burke County.
» Chambers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Chambers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday in its parking lot. Attendees will remain in their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines and park 6 feet apart.
» Christ United Methodist Church-Drexel
Christ UMC of Drexel will offer Good Friday prayer stations and an Easter service for people to participate from home. Contact pastorcindyw@gmail.com to receive a copy of the presentation by email.
» Crosslink Church
Crosslink Church will host a live online “Sonrise” service at 10:50 a.m. on Facebook. To attend online, visit www.facebook.com/ourcrosslink/ or www.facebook.com/CrosslinkMorganton/.
» Denton’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Denton’s Chapel UMC will host a drive-thru observance of “The Living Cross,” all day Saturday until 8 a.m. Easter Sunday, at 5358 Denton’s Chapel Road, Morganton. Participants may line up in their vehicles to take turns, one car at a time, placing live flowers on the cross at the front door of the church.
» First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine
FBC of Glen Alpine will host a “SONrise” service live feed on Facebook at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, and a morning service at 11 a.m.
Pastor T. J. Robinson will lead the sermon for the “SONrise” service. Pastor John Terry will lead the sermon for the morning service.
To watch the sermons live, visit, www.facebook.com/fbcglenalpine/.
» First Baptist Church of Morganton
FBC of Morganton will broadcast a live Easter Sunday service at 10:55 a.m. on Compas Cable channel 2, Facebook and the church website.
“To the fullest extent possible, we will observe Holy Week and then Easter Sunday in all the ways that we customarily do, except that the services will be with no public attendance, but will be broadcast through our available media platforms,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland Jr., pastor at FBC Morganton.
The Rev. Larry Barnes, pastor of the First Baptist Deaf Mission at FBC Morganton, will host a Good Friday service for the deaf at noon today by Zoom. The Easter service for the deaf will be available at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
For information, or to attend the service online, visit www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistMorganton/ or www.firstbaptistmorganton.org.
» First United Methodist Church of Morganton
First UMC will host morning events live on Facebook Easter Sunday. The 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service will include a resurrection monologue by the Rev. Dana McKim. The 9-9:30 a.m. service will feature a bell concert. At 10 a.m., the church bells will ring for three minutes. The last event will include music and a sermon by McKim at 10:30 a.m., also live on Facebook.
“We would love to encourage all churches with bells to join us in ringing them at 10 a.m. for three minutes on Easter Sunday,” McKim said.
» Glen Alpine United Methodist Church
Glen Alpine UMC will post Holy Week services online, including Holy Thursday by 7 p.m., Good Friday by noon and Easter Sunday services to post by 11 a.m. online.
To attend, visit www.facebook.com/GAUMC-Glen-Alpine-United-Methodist—100109424763743.
» Passion Christian Fellowship
Passion Christian Fellowship will hold Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/passionchristianfellowshipministries.
» St. Matthews United Methodist Church
St. Matthews UMC will offer audio versions of the Easter sermon, as well as other services. To listen to the sermons, visit www.stmatthewsmorganton.org.
» Thrive Church
Thrive Church is hosting a Parking-Lot Praise Easter Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot behind the church building at 518 W. Fleming Drive, Morganton. Spaces will be sectioned-off for each car to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other. Attendees should arrive early to have time to space cars before service begins.
Attendees are requested to follow tradition and dress in their best Easter clothes. Paul Kidd, pastor of Thrive Church explained why.
“It’s not the importance of it to us, because we believe man focuses too much on the outside anyway,” Kidd said. “It’s more about tradition, especially Sunday’s in the south for Easter. This year, many Easter traditions will be broken due to the current state of affairs. We thought it would be a way to enjoy what normalcy it can bring to Easter for families who want to participate.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ThriveChurchNC/, or thrivechurchnc.com.
» Valdese First Baptist Church
Valdese FBC will hold a live-stream Easter service at 11 a.m. on YouTube. To watch live from the sanctuary, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCDVamKx2uSWsi8u4qm8pkkg.
“It’s sad, but we felt like it was the responsible decision for the common good of our community,” said Josh Lail, pastor at Valdese FBC.
