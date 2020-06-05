The Burke County Senior Center will partner with Vaya Health to provide free mental health training this month.
The seminars are designed for seniors, caregivers, family members and professionals. Each learning segment is accredited through the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation and will be one hour in length, with a 15 minute break between segments. This accreditation allows for the opportunity of earning one contact hour for each hour of education received.
This month’s offerings will focus on alleviating anxiety. The seminar schedule is as follows:
» Friday, June 5
10-11 a.m.: Anxiety - Calming the Anxious Mind
11:15-12:15 p.m.: Coping with Anxiety
» Thursday June 11
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Anxiety - Calming the Anxious Mind
2:35-3:45 p.m.: Coping with Anxiety
» Wednesday June 17
10-11 a.m.: Anxiety - Calming the Anxious Mind
11:15-12:15 p.m.: Coping with Anxiety
» Tuesday June 23
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Anxiety - Calming the Anxious Mind
2:35-3:45 p.m.: Coping with Anxiety
To register for any of the seminars, contact the Burke County Senior Center at 828-430-4147. Your name and email address are required to participate in this web-based presentation.
