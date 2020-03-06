Today
Republican meeting
The Burke County Republican Party will meet from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at Timberwoods Restaurant at 1501 Bethel Road, Morganton. All Republicans and unaffiliated voters are welcome to attend. For information, contact burkegopinfo@gmail.com.
Jim Cates’ Birthday Bash/Concert
Jim Cates’ annual Birthday Bash and Charity Concert will take place from 5-11 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co. Performers will include Shag DJ Steve Coley, Sailing to Denver and Chris Cates and the MasterPlan. Proceeds will support the House of Refuge and Options. Canned food and donations will be accepted.
Saturday
Credit/money management seminar
Rita Purvis, a financial well-being coach with Operation Hope, will present a free workshop on “Credit and Money Management” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library.
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a program about wildlife at 11 a.m. and a hiking essentials workshop at 2 p.m. Both programs will take place at the park’s visitors center.
Sunday
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-fishing workshop at 2 p.m. at its visitors center.
NAACP meeting
The Hickory branch of the NAACP will meet at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church at 465 S. Center St., Hickory. Mitzi Gellman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, will present information on new home construction in Ridgeview and its home repairs program. Harold R. Carrillo, partnership specialist of the U.S. Census Bureau, will speak about census job opportunities.
Monday
Relay for Life meeting
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a team meeting at 7 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church, Morganton.
Fire and rescue special meeting
Chesterfield Fire and Rescue will hold a special meeting of the corporation at 7 p.m. at its facility at 2160 NC-18 US-64, Morganton.
Tuesday
Talent show auditions
Art4aPurpose will hold auditions for its second talent show from 5:45-6:45 p.m. in Room 163 at the Foothills Higher Education Center, Morganton. The show will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at CoMMA. All disciplines are eligible, including singing, dancing, instrumental music, acting, magic, stand-up comedy, acrobatics, etc. All ages are welcome to audition. Auditions are drop-in — no appointment necessary. For more information or to schedule an alternative time to audition, contact Kimberly Lajzer at 828-475-2881 or kimberly.lajzer@gmail.com.
Medicare workshop
The Burke County Senior Center will offer a free Medicare workshop at 1 p.m. The workshop will cover what Medicare is, what it covers and what parts a person might need. RSVP by calling the center at 828-430-4147.
Democratic meeting
The Morganton 9 Precinct of the Burke County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. at the party’s headquarters at 310 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Wednesday
Estate planning workshop
The Burke County Senior Center will offer a free estate planning workshop at 2 p.m., led by David Hudson, a certified estate planner. RSVP by calling the center at 828-430-4147.
Environmental association meeting
The Lake James Environmental Association will hold its annual membership meeting at 7 p.m. at Lloyd’s Steaks and More in Marion. Brett Hartis from Duke Energy’s Aquatic Plant Management Program will speak about invasive plant species in Lake James and efforts to eradicate them. For information, call 828-475-2735 or email info@ljea.org.
NARFE meeting
The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Burke County Senior Center.
March 12
Advance care planning workshop
The Burke County Senior Center will offer a free advanced care planning workshop, presented by Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, at 10 a.m. RSVP by calling the center at 828-430-4147.
Author’s Luncheon
The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will hold its Author’s Luncheon at noon in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Morganton. The speaker will be Elizabeth Hudson, editor-in-chief of “Our State” magazine. The menu for the luncheon will be roasted pork loin with apple-cranberry relish, herbed potates with red onions, sauteed broccoli with red bell peppers, yeast rolls, mixed green salad, cookies and brownies. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance from any branch of the library. For more information, call 828-764-9260.
Pre-K meeting
The North Carolina Pre-K committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the small conference room of Burke County Smart Start’s office at 304 W. Union St., Morganton. The meeting is o held in disabled-accessible facilities. To make arrangements to have special needs accommodated, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or the NC Relay System at 800-735-8262.
March 13
Coffee and Conversation event
The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will welcome Buddy Armour, chair of the Burke County Board of Education, who will speak at the Chamber’s Coffee and Conversation event from 7:30-9 a.m. at Judge’s Riverside BBQ. Cost is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Payment is due in advance. For more information, contact Tonia Stephenson, Chamber CEO, at tstephenson@burkecounty.org.
March 14
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a stream-side hike at 11 a.m. starting at the Jacob Fork parking area and a program about wild turkeys at 2 p.m. at its visitors center.
March 15
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-tying workshop at 2 p.m. at its visitors center.
March 16
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St.
RSVPs due for SAR meeting
RSVPs are due today for the monthly meeting of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Morganton Community House. Mary Lou Avery Furr will speak on the topic “Swan Ponds — Then and Now.” The meeting will include a dinner for $11 per person. To RSVP, contact Walter Smith at 828-234-1278 or wcs3222@gmail.com.
Tuesday, March 17
Morganton Day School open house
Morganton Day School will hold an open house at 6 p.m. at 305 W. Concord St. in Morganton.
Substance abuse presentation
The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business for Breakfast” event from 7:30-9 a.m. at Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant in Morganton featuring Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery as speaker. James will speak on the topic, “Safety in Numbers: Understanding and Addressing the Substance Use Epidemic in Burke County.” The presentation will include a full breakfast. Cost is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Register by contacting McKenzie Peeler at mpeeler@burkecounty.org.
Democratic meeting
The Burke County Democratic Party will meet from 6-8 p.m. at the party’s headquarters at 310 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Those who attend should bring a covered dish to share.
Wednesday, March 18
Mental health training
The Burke County Senior Center will partner with Vaya Health Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team to offer free mental health training. The topic “Enhancing Mental Health and Alternative Treatments” will be presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and “The Impact of Chronic Medical Illnesses on the Brain” will be presented from 2:30-3:30 p.m. To register, contact the center at 828-430-4147.
State employees’ appreciation event
The State Employees’ Association of North Carolina Districts 5, 6 and 7 will sponsor an Employee Appreciation Event for county and state employees and retirees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Employees Credit Union at 221 Enola Road in Morganton. The event will include a complimentary lunch and an update on the state health plan, pay raises, retirement issues and SEANC benefits. For more information, contact Lynn Cote 800-222-2758.
Friday, March 20
Senior game day
The Burke County Senior Center will offer a “Luck of the Irish” senior game day event at 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear green. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting the center at 828-430-4147.
Community bingo
The Lake James Community Center will offer free bingo from 6-9 p.m. A variety of hot foods, such as fish, hamburgers and hot dogs, will be available for purchase. Take-out plates will be available. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the evening.
Saturday, March 21
Yard sale
The Morganton Day School will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Armory at 306 W. McDowell St. in Morganton.
Women’s health fair
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will hold its annual Lady Fair women’s health fair from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Foothills Higher Education Center in Morganton. The event will include a variety of free health screenings, informational booths and vendors. Interpreting services will be available for Spanish and Hmong speakers and deaf individuals. A courtesy shuttle service will take attendees from the hospital’s Morganton campus to the center. For more information, visit www.chsbr.org/ladyfair.
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a program about local wildlife at 11 a.m. and a children’s wilderness survival course at 2 p.m. Both programs will take place in the park’s visitors’ center.
Sunday, March 22
Relay for Life fundraiser
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church at 1669 N. Green St. in Morganton. The menu will include spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert. Both dine-in and take-out options will be available. Suggested donations are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society.
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-tying workshop at 2 p.m. in its visitors’ center.
Monday, March 23
Senior bingo
The Burke County Senior Center will offer Clue Mystery Bingo for seniors at 4 p.m., a mix of bingo and the mystery game “Clue.” Refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting 828-430-4147.
Tuesday, March 24
Social Security meeting
The Burke County Senior Center will welcome Jeffrey Gragg, a representative from the Social Security Administration, who will present updates from the agency at 2 p.m. and take questions. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting the center at 828-430-4147.
Democratic meeting
The Burke County Democratic Party will meet from 6-8 p.m. at Curley’s Country Kitchen and Fish Camp at 3653 Curley’s Fish Camp Road in Hildebran.
Friday, March 27
Lunch, Learn and Bingo
The Burke County Senior Center will offer a “Lunch, Learn and Bingo” event for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Meghan Lawton from Catawba Valley Medical Center will discuss the mobile mammogram unit. The senior center will provide a baked potato bar. Those who attend should bring a side dish or dessert to share and a bingo gift, and RSVP by contacting the center at 828-430-4147.
Saturday, March 28
State park programs
South Mountains State Park will offer a program about wild turkeys at 11 a.m. in its visitors’ center and a program on fire craft at 2 p.m. starting at the Jacob Fork parking area.
Democratic convention
The Burke County Democratic Party will hold its county convention from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton. Registration will open at 11:30 a.m. The convention is free to attend, and food will be provided by the Burke County Democratic Women.
Sunday, March 29
State park program
South Mountains State Park will offer a fly-tying workshop at 2 p.m. in its visitors’ center.
Friday, April 3
Community bingo
The Lake James Community Center will offer free bingo from 6-9 p.m. A variety of hot food and beverages will be sold. The event will include drawings for raffle prizes. All raffle winners will be included in a final grand-prize drawing for $100 grocery certificate. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Entrants do not need to be present to win. For ticket information, contact 828-439-4133.
Saturday, April 4
Easter egg hunt
The city of Morganton’s Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Summit Community Church, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt for children ages birth to 10-years-old starting at 10 a.m. at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. The event will include games, face-painting, storytelling and refreshments. Children will be divided into four different age groups for the Easter egg hunt. Three grand-prize eggs will be hidden in each age group.
Monday, April 13
Relay for Life meeting
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a team meeting at 7 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton.
Wednesday, April 15
Mental health training
The Burke County Senior Center will partner with Vaya Health Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team to offer free mental health training. The topic “Bipolar Extreme Mood Variation — Is There Stability” will be presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and “Keeping the Balance — Mood-Stabilizing Medications” will be presented from 2:30-3:30 p.m. To register, contact the center at 828-430-4147.
Saturday, April 18
Democratic gala
The Burke County Democratic Party will hold its annual Blue Gala from 7-10 p.m. at CoMMA. The celebration will include music, entertainment, refreshments and silent and live auctions. Cheri Beasley, the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, will be the special guest. Tickets are $50 each or $35 each for Young Democrats. To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluegala2020 or stop by the BCDP headquarters at 310 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. For more information, contact the party at 828-475-6198.
Sunday, April 19
Veterans’ presentation
Eagle Rock Camp and Project Healing Heroes will offer a free presentation called “What Happens in War Doesn’t Stay in War” from 2-5 p.m. at Corinth Reformed United Church at 150 16th Ave. NW in Hickory. Lt. Col. David F. Tharp, PsD, will teach veterans and active duty military new ways to heal from the moral and spiritual wounds of war. Refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending must RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/3cpSvwM.
Tuesday, April 21
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.
Monday, May 11
Relay for Life meeting
Burke County Relay for Life will hold a team meeting at 7 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton.
Monday, May 18
ABC board meeting
The Valdese ABC board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.
Friday, May 29
Relay for Life
The Burke County Relay for Life will take place at 6 p.m. at Patton High School. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/burkecounty.nc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.