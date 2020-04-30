The community is invited to participate in several online National Day of Prayer events to observe the national holiday.
The Burke County National Day of Prayer service will be held via livestream from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, on the “National Day of Prayer, Burke County, NC” Facebook page. The theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” chosen by the National Day of Prayer Task Force and used in observances across the nation.
The past 13 years, the community met on the grounds of the old Burke County Courthouse square for an hour of prayer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, groups of 10 or more people are not allowed to gather together, so the event will be livestreamed.
The National Day of Prayer committee will take turns praying for businesses, families, media, the military, health care workers and first responders, public safety, education, government, the church and the nation. This is the 14th year community members have organized the event.
Nancy Whalley, chairwoman of the Burke County National Day of Prayer committee, explained why this event is essential.
“God’s word tells us that where two or more are gathered in his name, meaning united under his name, he is there with us,” she said. “Praying together encourages us as we hear the prayers of our brothers and sisters in Christ.”
She said she will miss the usual courthouse setting.
“The old historic courthouse grounds have a lot of symbolism of our government, both local and national,” Whalley said. “It has the U.S. Constitution among the documents on display. What better place than the center of town, when we are lifting our nation to God. It’s disappointing that we can’t gather together physically, but we can still gather together in spirit.”
The NDP service usually begins with the JROTC presenting the colors of the American flag while bagpipes play, followed by local talent singing the national anthem. Each year different community leaders and pastors around the county pray for various sectors.
“We would love to see churches observe it, since we will not be able to have a large gathering like years past,” Whalley said. “We would appreciate them observing the event with their churches in any way (it) would work within the recommended restrictions.”
Passion Christian Fellowship will host a NDP message of hope followed by prayer at 10:30 a.m. livestream on Facebook, according to the Rev. Michael Johnson, pastor.
“Now more than ever, we need to come together in prayer,” Johnson said. “Not just as we face the uncertainties of this pandemic, but as the nation and its people (have) fallen away from God.”
First Baptist Church of Morganton will host a NDP prayer service livestream at noon on the church website and Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life, and the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, Jr., senior minister, will lead the service.
“I believe strongly that our nation greatly needs prayer as we continue to combat COVID-19, deal with the pandemic’s economic impact, and as all of us struggle with many issues in our lives,” Bland said.
All the events scheduled coincide with the president’s National Day of Prayer, celebrated yearly since 1952 after the Rev. Billy Graham made a statement to Congress, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website and a previous article in The News Herald.
“What a thrilling, glorious thing it would be to see the leaders of our country, kneeling before Almighty God in prayer. What renewed hope and courage would grip the Americans at this hour of peril,” Billy Graham said.
The National Observance from Washington, D.C. will broadcast live from 8-10 p.m. EDT through several mediums.
“Our call is to pray,” Whalley said. “That’s the bottom line and is our mandate. When we can call Christians to unite in fervent prayer for our country, we have done what God asks us to do. His word tells (us) to ‘pray for those in authority that you might have peaceful and quiet lives.’”
To watch the Burke County NDP event livestream or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/NDPBurke/.
To watch Passion Christian Fellowship livestream, visit www.facebook.com/passionchristianfellowshipministries/.
To watch First Baptist Church of Morganton livestream, visit www.firstbaptistmorganton.org or www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistMorganton/.
To watch the National Observance in Washington, visit nationaldayofprayer.org. For additional locations to view live, go to www.nationaldayofprayer.org/2020_faq_s.
