VALDESE – Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Valdese has decided to suspend receiving events for those who have died until further notice, in order to help prevent potential spread of coronavirus.
“Our staff at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory are dedicated to serving your family in your time of need and during the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC and the governor of North Carolina,” the company wrote in a notice posted on its website. “At this time, effective March 17, we will no longer be able to conduct receivings, whether at our facility or the gathering place of your choice. Funeral services and graveside services will be limited to immediate family members only. This will include spouse, children, parents, siblings and grandchildren.”
The funeral home provided guidelines it received from the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service, which were created through a partnership with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the North Carolina Medical Board and the North Carolina Division of Public Health. The board pointed out in a memo sent to all funeral homes in the state that funeral homes are not exempt from NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order banning gatherings of more than 50 people statewide.
“The NC Board of Funeral Service recognizes the significance of honoring the deceased, but encourages families to consider the risks associated with potential exposure to the coronavirus in large gatherings,” the memo said.
Mark Blake, president of the board, elaborated.
“The current crisis brought on by coronavirus reminds funeral directors to exhibit the care and compassion that we always have in helping a family plan a funeral service,” Blake said. “But we also have to assure the safety and health of those who want to attend a memorial service, a funeral or a burial, as well as our funeral service professionals and their employees.”
In addition to limiting funeral services to family members only, the memo suggests that funeral homes pursue alternatives such as live-streaming services or postponing them until the threat of coronavirus passes.
“This has not been an easy decision by our staff,” the management of Heritage Funeral Service said. “We are committed to providing you with the best service and keeping everyone safe during this time.”
For more information, contact the funeral home at 828-874-0411.
