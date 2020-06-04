First Baptist Church of Valdese turned 100 on May 23, so the church is celebrating all year with many special events.
FBC Valdese kicked off its anniversary celebration on Jan. 13 with a performance by the North Carolina Baptist Singers and Orchestra.
On Jan. 27, people filled the church’s sanctuary to listen as Dr. Walter Ziffer shared his story of survival through the Holocaust and his search for God.
In February, the church hosted "Becoming Baptist," a one-hour lecture about the history of the Baptist faith and heritage presented by Dr. Robert Canoy, dean of divinity at Gardner-Webb University. A follow-up lecture on the subject scheduled for March was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sept. 20, FBC Valdese will host a Founders Day celebration featuring special music and a message from the Rev. Dr. Noel Schoonmaker. The service will honor charter members and members who have died in the previous year.
The Centennial Celebration, the main event, initially scheduled for May 17, has been rescheduled for Oct. 25. It will also feature special music. The Rev. Gerald Harris will speak at the event. Harris grew up and was ordained in the church before moving to Georgia.
"Churches don't make it 100 years without overcoming adversity, and this pandemic is an example of that," said the Rev. Dr. Josh Lail, current minister at FBC Valdese. "This church was birthed just after the Spanish flu of 1918. It has survived well during many adversities of the world: the polio pandemic and at least one world war. I'm proud of our congregation and blessed to be the pastor of First Baptist Church of Valdese."
According to the church's historical documents, the idea to start the church began in 1916 when Mr. and Mrs. W. Harvey Jones moved to Valdese, finished building their house, and searched for a church to attend. During that time, the Waldensian Presbyterian Church spoke in French or Italian, so Mrs. Jones decided to start a Sunday school for the English-speaking people moving to town to work at the mills. Word spread, and the following Sunday, she held her first class with attendees sitting outside on a stack of lumber. The group later raised funds and built the first English-speaking church in Valdese, which later became First Baptist Church of Valdese.
FBC Valdese was formally founded on May 23, 1920, with 40 charter members with surnames of Benefield, Brinkley, Buff, Bumgarner, Burns, Childers, Cannon, Carswell, Cline, Deal, Drum, Lambert, Lowdermilk, Lowery, Ramsey, Robinson, Salvagiot, Stikeleather, Short and Whisnant.
The first pastor, the Rev. F. A. Bower, was pastor of the church until 1922. The Rev. G.P. Abernethy was pastor until 1923, followed by the Rev. C.A. Lineberger, until 1926.
Services were held in the Community Church Building located on Highway 70, owned by Valdese Manufacturing Company, until July 1926, when they moved to a new church building located on Church Street.
The Rev. W.E. Bost served as pastor until 1933, when the Rev. M.L. Harris took over and became pastor for 16 years.
Harris was remembered most for his "great love" of all types of people and his "unusually active prayer life," according to church records. Harris would walk into the woods across from the parsonage every day and kneel in prayer, imploring God for his "help for his church and people."
In 1949, after Harris lost his leg due to an illness, the Rev. Fred Mauney became pastor until 1953, followed by the Rev. Jason D. Ross. While Ross was pastor, the congregation began setting aside funds for a new church building.
In August 1959, W.A. Huneycutt was the pastor for 13 years. During that time, the congregation built a new sanctuary, educational building and chapel on new land. A dedication ceremony took place on Founder's Day in 1965 and membership grew to 841. Huneycutt retired in 1972.
The church called the Rev. Charles Midkiff to become pastor from January 1973 through November 1977. He started the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Wednesday Night Fellowship suppers, Maundy Thursday Service and the Dedication Service for babies and young children.
The Rev. William J. Thompson became pastor in October 1978 and continued until October 1983. During his tenure, FBC Valdese celebrated Founder's Day in 1983 with a note burning ceremony after the church building's final payment.
Warren William Miller was called to be the Minister of Education and Youth in November 1982. His focus was on the family unit. Under his leadership, he started the "OWLS” (Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors) ministry.
In 1984, the Rev. Timothy C. Horldt became senior pastor. Under his leadership, the church started "Friend Day" in 1996, where each member brings a friend to church. In 1998, the church started a day care in collaboration with the Smart Start Program. In July 1999, they opened the Child Development Center. Horldt retired in February 2005 as a pastor, but is known as pastor emeritus.
Lail explained why he believes the church has lasted for 100 years.
"I think it's focusing on God no matter the situation around us," Lail said. "Because the church has faced many terrible situations and has been affected by them in different ways, but you don't make it 100 years without being focused on God and his mission in the community."
Lail hopes to continue to show God's love.
"Our goals are just to continue to be a beacon of hope in the community and show God's love and mercy to those around us," Lail said. "Every other goal is part of that."
First Baptist Church of Valdese is located at 500 Faet St. NW in Valdese.
For more information on services or the anniversary celebrations, go to www.valdesefirstbaptist.org/ or www.facebook.com/valdesefirstbaptist/ or call 828-874-2266.
