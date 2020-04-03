Individuals looking to worship God with other Christians while maintaining social distancing are invited to attend a different kind of service.
Gaston Chapel AME Church will host a weekly “Praise in the Parking Lot” service Sundays at 11 a.m. during the coronavirus pandemic. The church is located at 100 Bouchelle St. in Morganton, across from City Hall.
The service, which is open to the public, will include 30-45 minutes of music, singing and preaching using microphones and speakers so everyone in attendance will hear over the sound system. The Rev. Alphonso McGlen will preach the sermon each week.
Attendees can stand or sit in chairs at a safe 6-foot distance around the parking lot and street, or remain in their vehicles.
McGlen is the one who came up with the idea to offer outdoor services.
“We can maintain the required personal distance, while at the same time experience a degree of personal connection important to our faith,” McGlen said. “The outdoor space and fresh air gave us (both).”
One of the reasons the church is offering the parking lot service is because they don’t have virtual services available for members as of yet, although they are working on it.
“This pandemic is awakening many congregations to different paradigms of worship, fellowship and Christian witnessing,” McGlen said. “We are not going to let some virus keep us from going to church. We can still love each other 6 feet apart.”
The church decided to host the first parking lot service last Sunday because the weather forecast said it would be a beautiful day. McGlen was led by the Holy Spirit to present the sermon based on Romans 8:34-39.
“The message (was), ‘There is nothing that can separate us from the love of God through Christ Jesus,’” McGlen said. “Although there are distracting, discouraging and destructive forces which seek to ultimately disconnect us from our relationship to Jesus Christ, the power of his love draws us closer to him, even in trying times.”
The church is going to offer the parking lot service each week until the pandemic ends. McGlen shared what he hopes to accomplish in holding this type of service.
“Glorifying God,” he said. “Keeping our congregation connected to our place of worship and one another and reaching others for Christ.”
He said Christians can use this time of self-distancing for the glory of God.
“Everyone who truly received God’s love, through Jesus Christ, strives daily to grow in faith, especially in times (of) greatest tragedy,” McGlen said. “Through this pandemic, our work intensifies, our love for one another deepens and our service to humankind broadens in unimaginable ways.”
McGlen shared what he thought about other churches possibly offering this type of service.
“I can only pastor Gaston Chapel,” he said. “I can imagine how the Gospel of Christ would fill the streets of Morganton.”
In the case of inclement weather, the service will be canceled.
For more information, call 828-437-0491 or visit https://gcame.org or www.facebook.com/GastonChapel123.
