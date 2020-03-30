COLFAX - Not to be deterred by the challenges of a more isolated population due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, Girl Scouts have come up with a way to complete their 2020 cookie program and serve the community at the same time.
“We’re asking everyone to make a donation to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and in turn, we will connect with our Girl Scout troops to send cookies to the local ‘Hometown Heroes’ of their choosing, such as health care workers, first responders, grocery store clerks and others who are giving of themselves during this difficult period,” said Lane Cook, CEO for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.
A minimum donation of $20 will purchase five boxes of cookies that will be delivered to local “hero” workers. Proceeds will fund Girl Scout activities such as camping, field trips, programming and community service projects.
“Ever since the founding of Girl Scouts in 1912, girls have given back to their community in times of uncertainty or struggle, and sending these boxes of cookies to community members who are serving on the front lines of this crisis, is a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for their sacrifice,” said Cook.
To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2w58Neg.
Girl Scouts are staying connected to each other through the crisis.
“Our girls are staying engaged with one another through virtual meetings and online programming, but they miss doing their community projects and volunteer work,” Cook said. “They also miss being able to meet the public and sell their cookies in person.”
