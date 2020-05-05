NCCARE360, the statewide coordinated care network connecting individuals to local services and resources, has expedited its expansion efforts in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, launching the network in 19 additional North Carolina counties, including Burke County, while also extending its reach into eastern North Carolina with Vidant Health as the most recent health system to join the network.
The network is a collaborative solution to health care and service delivery systems that, in the past, have been fragmented and difficult to navigate. NCCARE360 seamlessly connects North Carolinians to behavioral health, clinical, and social service partners who are dedicated to working together to improve health and well-being.
“To be responsive to the growing needs of people during the pandemic, NCCARE360 is moving quickly to onboard health care and human service organizations in the remaining counties that have not yet been a part of the coordinated network,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, who serves North Carolina as the state health director and the chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services. “By being flexible and offering statewide virtual meetings, rapid response registration, and online software training, we have helped our communities connect and have ensured that people have access to the vital resources they need.”
The most recent counties to join NCCARE360 are Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Cabarrus, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, McDowell, Mitchell, Onslow, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Wayne, and Yancey counties.
This latest regional rollout has launched with health care and community-based organizations, including the Salvation Army of Lee County, Wayne Action Group for Economic Solvency, Inc, Duplin County Partnership for Children, and Feeding Avery Families among others. More than 1,000 organizations across the state have joined the network and a current status can be found at NCCARE360.org.
The integration between Vidant Health’s electronic health record, Epic, and the Unite Us technology is the third successful partnership for NCCARE360 and a major North Carolina health system. This integration permits single sign-on for health care users working directly with patients who are need of social services. Clinicians, case managers and additional hospital staff are now able to connect patients directly with community resources without leaving their electronic health record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.