The coronavirus pandemic that has forced many people to stay in their homes for prolonged periods of time has affected some substance abuse recovery meetings in Burke County, according to Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery.
“Recovery support group meetings held at the Queen Street Club are still occurring and they are adhering to the social distancing protocol,” James said. “Meetings held elsewhere, like churches and other gathering spaces, are subject to the protocols initiated by those locations. All recovery support group meetings held at the Flynn Recovery Community, a program of Burke Recovery, have been cancelled in response to the protocol suggested by the North Carolina Division of Health and Human Services to limit gatherings to ten people.”
The local substance abuse recovery community is working to make sure people in recovery can still access services from home.
“All local substance use treatment and mental health care providers are working together to ensure resources are available for individuals during this time,” James said. “This includes the use of telehealth measures to ensure individuals in and seeking recovery are not disconnected from clinical support services. Providers are all adhering to social distancing protocol and seeking guidance from the Emergency Operations Center through Burke County to ensure clients receive the support and clinical interfacing that meets best-practice standards and encourages consistent engagement.”
The organization plans to follow up with its clients to make sure they stay on track with their treatment plans.
“Ideally, in-person meetings are best, but as with everyone affected by COVID-19, we are adhering to protocol while maintaining our standard of delivering the best possible care,” James said. “Burke Recovery will be initiating additional outreach practices via phone to ensure clients are receiving the support they need during this time.”
She suggested additional strategies those in recovery should consider during this time.
“Burke Recovery encourages individuals to take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories and social media; find time to unwind and do something safe that you find enjoyable — like reading a book, playing a game or watching a movie; take care of yourself physically by stretching, walking or doing yoga; and know the facts about COVID-19,” James said. “Having an educated understanding of the concern based on a reputable source can go a long way to alleviating overthinking and stressing.”
She recommended that people visit the Burke County Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3a8ku2n or the state DHHS website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on coronavirus.
“Individuals with concerns are encouraged to contact their treatment provider, their sponsor (if applicable), and/or the Burke County Emergency Operations Center at 828-764-9388,” James said. “Individuals in crisis are encouraged to contact Partners Behavioral Health Management Access to Care Services at 888-235-4673.”
