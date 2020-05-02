The Morganton City Council has several items on its agenda Monday night for a virtual meeting.
Council members will be considering a resolution to authorize emergency administrative leave for full-time employees because of COVID-19, according to information from the city.
If approved, the resolution would give full-time employees two weeks of emergency administrative leave to use for time away from work. City employees will work with department heads to ensure their time away wouldn’t interfere with ongoing operations.
The council also will consider a firearms trade with Smokefoot Trade and Pawn.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety has acquired firearms through arrests and found property through the years that have been stored in the department’s evidence locker. When possible, firearms were returned to their rightful owners, but there were some firearms that could not be returned that the department still possesses.
Recently, the Burke County Courts handed down disposition orders that turned over some firearms to the department.
The department would like to trade 73 weapons with Smokefoot Trade and Pawn. Smokefoot owner Pete Nelson gave the department a quote of $6,725 in store credit, which would be used to purchase ammunition, gun cleaning supplies, gunsmith tools, optics, firearms accessories and other similar items.
Council members also will get a chance to approve a contract to purchase playground and shelter equipment for Phase 3 of the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
The council approved a construction contract for the third phase of the project at its February meeting, but decided to separately bid the amenities of the phase — playground equipment, a picnic shelter and a dog park — to keep costs down.
If approved, Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. would be awarded a $90,855.60 contract for playground equipment and the shelter area. That comes in under the city’s $100,000 budget.
Council members also will be deciding to amend the city’s water and sewer ordinance to allow master metering.
The current city ordinance requires all water connections to have individual meters with only one customer served by a single meter, but the policy does not specifically mention master meters.
With master meters, a single meter could be used at locations with multiple tenants. In those cases, the landlord or property owner would receive the bill for usage measured through the meter for all of the tenants.
The following items also are on the table at Monday night’s meeting:
» Approval of minutes from a regular meeting and a closed meeting, both held March 2.
» An ordinance scheduling temporary closures of some state highways for city-sponsored special events.
» Revisions to water line and sewer line standards and specifications.
Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period has several ways they can do so, but all comments must be received by 3 p.m. Monday.
Residents can email krussel@ci.morganton.nc.us, send a letter to City of Morganton, Attn: Kelly Russell, P.O. Box 3448, Morganton, NC 28680, or hand-deliver a letter to City Hall at 305 E. Union St.
Those who wish to address the council in person must make an appointment by 3 p.m. Monday by calling Kelly Russell at 828-438-5228. Speakers will be allowed into the council chamber one at a time and will be asked to leave immediately after speaking.
The council meeting will be broadcast on CoMPAS Channel 2 and on the city’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3bIEd9F, and recordings of the meeting will be replayed on CoMPAS Channel 2 throughout May.
