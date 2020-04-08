Though many of the local roads, parks, churches and shops have been temporarily closed throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they still need to be cleaned throughout the layoff. Last week, HydroClean Pressure Washing cleaned the town of Valdese’s Family Splash Park.
HydroClean was started by Jason Murphy 10 years ago and its shop is located in Bethlehem, N.C. HydroClean performed jobs on 12 of the city of Hickory’s local parks this year. The company has done work for Hickory – such as cleaning the city’s tennis courts since 2018, and has done work for the town of Valdese's parks prior to this year, too.
However, like so many other business owners, Murphy was recently forced to downsize his company, he said.
“We definitely slowed down at the first part of it,” Murphy said. “We were at about two-thirds of capacity. We’ve gone down to about 50 percent capacity right now. So, we’re kind of playing it by ear, week to week, and try to keep at least one crew busy. If it slows down too much, we will probably have to lay everybody off, unfortunately, and shut down. We’re just trying to do what we can to stay busy.”
In response to the coronavirus, HydroClean has been offering services to churches, day cares and parks to perform an initial free cleaning.
“We’re offering that to a lot of different schools, community parks and stuff like that,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to get the education out there that parks and playsets need to be cleaned on a regular basis. We’re recommending quarterly cleanings.”
HydroClean provides cleaning services for any residential building, and also specializes in commercial work. On residential structures, the business provides services ranging from “the roof, the house, the inside and outside windows, sidewalks, driveways, brick-cleaning, inside gutter cleaning and anything that you have on the outside of a house.”
The business also provides cleaning services for churches and other places of worship, as well as office buildings and doctor offices.
“We do steeples and all the outside of a church (or place of worship),” Murphy said. “This includes the building, the curbs, parking lot and sidewalks.”
The HydroClean team uses a drivable straight boom lift to clean steeples, and Murphy said his company is one of the only businesses in the area which offers steeple cleaning.
“For our typical rig on a back of our truck, the equipment itself is anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000,” Murphy said. “We also have $3,000- to $4,000-pressure washing machines. So, we’re not using things you can buy at (home improvement stores). Pretty much anything on the outside, besides skyscrapers, we could do.”
“Even without a crisis like this, I would (recommend quarterly cleanings),” Murphy said. “Playgrounds are really covered with lots of bacteria, grime and things. So, cleaning them on a regular basis just makes it safer for everybody, really.”
According to Murphy, the HydroClean team is providing the same services as ever, and that the company is using this time as an educational tool to inform folks of the team’s cleaning process. That process involves more of a holistic approach, complete with sanitation, as opposed to merely pressure washing.
“The cleaners we use day in and day out are what the CDC recommends for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces,” Murphy said. “This is just the normal process that we use, whether we’re cleaning a house, a park bench, or a playset. We’re actually killing what’s on it, and cleaning at the source. Think of it like you have weeds in your yard. If you’re pressure washing it, you’re just clipping the weeds and then they grow back. What we do is pull out the weeds, so that it takes a longer time for it to come back, it’s going to last longer, and we can use less pressure and be less damaging on the surface.”
By sanitizing surfaces, this helps to kill bacteria and mold that collects on surfaces too. While the company has “pressure washing” in the name, the business is “more of a soft-washing sanitation company”, Murphy said.
“We would like for people to be more aware of the importance of sanitization of parks, playsets and also their homes,” Murphy said. “There’s not a once and for all cleaning that is going to take care of the structure for 5 to 10 years. You have to do this on a regular basis. You have to maintain it, especially in our area. We live in the south and we have a lot of humidity. There are two things – moisture and shade – that lead to algae growth. So if you have algae growth, the best way to treat it is through frequent cleanings.
For homes, Murphy recommends a home cleaning at least once every one to two years to prevent algae growth.
“We have eight employees, and we’ve been doing this for 10 years, “Murphy said. “We’re professionals, and we treat everything we do as professionally as we can. A lot of people think of pressure washing companies as something small and on the side. With us, it’s all-encompassing. It’s more full sanitation and exterior cleaning.
“We’re 100 percent dedicated to exterior cleaning,” Murphy said. “That’s all we do. That’s what we provide.”
