Fears about the coronavirus and news of infections are on the rise, so scammers and fraudsters are sure to follow.
Recent media reports from the BBC detail unscrupulous sellers touting fake treatments listed at outrageous prices. Scammers are setting up bogus websites, emails, texts and social media posts to take people’s hard-earned money.
Attorney General Josh Stein’s office is watching the news closely, and wants people to be able to avoid coronavirus scams. The best way to protect yourself is to follow these tips:
» Be skeptical of “miracle cures.” Ignore online offers for vaccinations, pharmaceuticals, and medicines. Anyone unsure about a product should check with a doctor before buying it. Remember, as all scams go, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
» Watch out for high-priced or low-quality products. Because of high demand, prices are increasing on products like hand sanitizers and face masks. Moreover, some of these products may not even be of the quality they promise. Consider health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when deciding whether a purchase is necessary. Anyone who is unsure about a product should check with a doctor or health professional before buying it. Research before making a purchase and try to buy from reputable companies with a reliable record — and don’t pay an unfair price for something that may not be needed.
» Don’t be rushed. Avoid offers that are only good “now or never.” Fears about the spread of coronavirus mean that many people are making decisions under pressure, so walk away from high-pressure sales pitches or cure-all promises.
» Watch out for phishing emails. Criminals will try to steal money and information by sending phony communications. If a person claiming to be an expert on coronavirus reaches out, they should be ignored. Double-check links before clicking on them, and don’t open anything from an unfamiliar sender.
» Look out for unauthorized or fraudulent charities. Don’t be rushed into making a donation, and visit www.give.org or www.charitywatch.org to make sure the organization you are considering donating to is legitimate.
A lot of false information is floating around about the coronavirus. Stick to reputable sources — visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, or North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services websites for more information, or contact a doctor with any questions.
Anyone who is contacted by a company but isn’t sure of their authenticity or thinks they have been the victim of a scam can contact the Consumer Protection Division of Stein’s office at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 877-5-NO-SCAM.
