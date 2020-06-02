For Dr. Seth Hawkins, fear is part of his job. Whether that is fear of making a wrong move that could mean life or death for a patient or fear of an accidental slip of a needle when working with blood-borne disease — Hawkins faces fear head on daily in his work as an emergency physician.
But COVID-19 brings a different fear, Hawkins said — for the health of his family and the potential to spread the new coronavirus.
When he comes home each day he leaves his shoes outside, strips his clothes in the basement, throws them in the wash and showers. He does everything he can to minimize the risk for his family, he said.
Still, there is risk. But he is called to the work he does and continues to help those in need as an emergency department doctor for Catawba Valley Medical Center as well as medical director for Burke County EMS.
Staying home might be safer, but as Hawkins puts it — “A ship in harbor is totally safe but that’s not the purpose of a ship,” he said. And his purpose is helping.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkins’ job has changed due to concerns with the virus, including more protective equipment and protocol and new fears. But as an emergency department doctor, he’s also seen a drastic decrease in the number of emergency room visits. That also has him worried, he said.
“That, we think, is probably due to two causes. One being people’s willingness to follow social-distancing measures and preventing unnecessary uses of emergency department services,” Hawkins said. “That’s actually really helpful and I think we’ve been successful in avoiding a surge. The other reason I think is fear — and that’s less beneficial.”
With people afraid of getting COVID-19 at the hospital, Hawkins said he’s seen more complications from that delay in treatment.
Whether that’s sepsis or infection from an untreated wound, or delay in stroke or heart attack treatment for someone unsure if they are experiencing serious symptoms, the result can be serious, Hawkins said.
He calls the serious complications “Covid-lateral damage” — an unintended result of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidance.
“As we looked at these conditions we realized there are a lot of unintended consequences to these (COVID-19 prevention) strategies,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins wants the public to know: Emergency treatment does not need to be delayed. In fact, he said, with cleaning and protection rules in place, the emergency department is safer than the grocery store.
“At the community spread level (Catawba County is seeing), you’re probably more likely to get it from community spread,” Hawkins said.
The emergency department decontaminates rooms after each patient, UV lights are used to clean areas, everyone wears a mask, physical distancing is enforced and until recently, an entire area of the hospital was designated for respiratory illnesses only. The hospital is also restricting all visitors.
“There should never have been a fear of seeking emergency care and that was a mis-emphasized element to all of this,” Hawkins said.
As an emergency doctor, Hawkins is prepared to face chaos, stress and an increase in cases, so COVID-19 didn’t present a particularly new challenge in that way, Hawkins said. An empty emergency room did, he said.
“What is novel and unusual is the lived experience of having a shift during these days (when emergency traffic was low),” Hawkins said.
In March, April and May, Catawba Valley Medical Center saw a 36 percent decrease in emergency room visits from the year before, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber said.
This year, in March through May, the emergency department saw 10,158 visits. During the same time last year there were 15,891.
