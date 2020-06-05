The U.S. Forest Service has awarded a $464,228 grant from the Community Forest Program to the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina to support the land trust’s Oak Hill Community Park and Forest project.
The CFP, a competitive grant program through the U.S. Forest Service, provides financial assistance for acquiring and establishing public forests that provide benefits for their surrounding communities. The CFP’s support will help the conservancy purchase the remaining 321 acres of the project property, situated near downtown Morganton in Burke County.
On Jan. 28, the conservancy purchased the first half of the property — 330 acres — with funds from private individuals, small businesses, churches and foundation grants. The partial acquisition afforded the conservancy a six-month extension to raise funding needed to purchase the remaining 321 acres. With this grant from the Community Forest Program, the conservancy still must raise $440,000 by the end of September 2020 to purchase the remaining half.
For a project to be eligible for CFP funding, lands must be actively managed in accordance with a community forest plan, providing benefits like clean water, wildlife habitat, educational opportunities and public access for recreation to its surrounding communities. Much as its title suggests, the Oak Hill Community Park and Forest project meets these criteria, as the conservancy intends to provide a free outdoor recreation space for residents and visitors of Morganton and Burke County.
In collaboration with local and state partners, the Community Park and Forest, totaling 651 acres when complete, will eventually host public trails for walking, running and biking. The conservancy also envisions facilitating onsite environmental education programs in the near future and, with help from partners, will implement land restoration to improve forest health and enhance native terrestrial and aquatic habitat. Because the vast property could hold clues to historic Native American settlements and ways of life, a public archeology program will be explored in conjunction with Warren Wilson College and the Exploring Joara Foundation. Additionally, fertile agricultural fields along Canoe Creek offer opportunities for a community agriculture program.
“Two generous donors pledged a challenge gift of $100,000 to help Foothills Conservancy fund the remaining property acquisition,” said Andrew Kota, Foothills Conservancy’s executive director. “We now encourage others who have an interest in this special community park project to make a donation to help us secure this generous pledge and complete the acquisition.”
