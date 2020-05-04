Several legal organizations are joining together to provide a free legal hotline service called “WNC COVID Legal Hotline” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Through this hotline, attorneys will offer free legal information and guidance to people in western North Carolinians affected by the pandemic. The Buncombe County Bar, Pisgah Legal Services, Legal Aid of North Carolina and the North Carolina Bar Foundation are hosting the event.
Since the COVID crisis hit in March, Pisgah Legal Services and Legal Aid of NC have fielded thousands of requests for help related to unemployment benefits, housing problems, consumer fraud, loss of health insurance, custody matters for domestic violence survivors and many other legal problems. Both of these agencies are gearing up for even greater need for legal help in the coming months as an unprecedented number of western North Carolina residents face eviction, foreclosure, bankruptcy and other economic crises.
Residents can call the hotline at 828-560-3700 on May 21 to talk with a lawyer about legal problems related to meeting their basic needs. Lawyers will provide free advice about issues related to housing, bills or debt, unemployment benefits, health insurance, domestic abuse and personal safety, stimulus checks and other matters affecting the health, well-being and financial security of households in the region. Attorneys also will be available to take calls from small business owners and nonprofit leaders facing challenges due to COVID-19. Attorneys can only answer questions based on North Carolina or federal law, so are unable to assist callers from neighboring states, such as Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee or Virginia.
“Local attorneys are very concerned about our neighbors,” said John Noor, partner at Roberts & Stevens and Pisgah Legal Services board member. “We know there are tens of thousands of families in our region who are struggling, and we want to help in any way we can. Lawyers can be a resource on many different economic and family problems arising in the midst of this pandemic.”
Through the WNC COVID Legal Hotline, volunteer attorneys will provide brief legal help to callers and will refer them to other resources, if needed. Low-income callers can be referred to Pisgah Legal Services and Legal Aid of NC, nonprofits providing free civil legal aid to lower-income individuals and families across western North Carolina. Pisgah Legal is a regional organization with nine offices in the area, including its main office in Asheville. Legal Aid of NC is a statewide organization with a main office in Raleigh, and it has five offices in western North Carolina. Individuals can call Pisgah Legal for help at 800-489-6144 during regular business hours or apply online for assistance anytime at www.pisgahlegal.org. Applications can be made to Legal Aid of NC by calling 866-219-5262 or individuals can apply online anytime at www.legalaidnc.org.
Individuals who do not qualify for free services through Pisgah Legal or Legal Aid of NC can call the North Carolina Lawyer Referral Service at 800-662-7660 for a 30-minute legal consultation for $50 or seek help with their legal question through North Carolina Free Legal Answers at www.nc.freelegalanswers.org.
Volunteer attorneys and call operators are needed to help with the hotline. For more information, contact bit.ly/WNChotline.
