Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Whenever possible, the funeral home will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals most important to them as they mourn the loss of loved ones.
As a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association, Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center regularly receives information via NFDA and NCFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States. NFDA and NCFDA continue to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the CDC, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
“At Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center, we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” said owners Rick Hood and Jimmy Kirksey. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials. Our staff remains vigilant about cleaning our facilities and ensuring we’re all following the recommended healthy habits, such as staying home when sick, washing our hands, and covering coughs and sneezes. We will continue to follow the guidelines from the CDC and our local public health officials. They both have offered much helpful guidance for businesses on this topic.”
For more information, call the funeral home at 828-437-3211.
