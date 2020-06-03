Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has devised a way to keep COVID-19 positive patients out of the hospital unless they absolutely need to be there, freeing up beds to be used for patients with severe coronavirus symptoms.
The COVID-19 Virtual Hospital is an intensive home monitoring program for COVID-19 positive patients whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. Blue Ridge Health had the structure in place by late April to help COVID-19 patients with non-life-threatening symptoms receive care while they recover at home. Currently, there are 77 patients being monitored. When a CHSBR patient is notified of a positive test result, they are automatically enrolled in the program.
Dr. Gandhari Loomis, medical director of COVID-19 Virtual Hospital and a physician at Table Rock Family Medicine, oversees the project.
“Our partners at Atrium Health came up with the first of its kind CVH,” Loomis said. “Ours was quickly built and modified to fit the needs of our patients and our community.”
At the time they are diagnosed, patients are scheduled a virtual visit appointment with their primary care provider.
“This reduces the chance that a COVID-19 positive patient comes physically into the doctor’s offices,” Loomis said. “If they do not have a doctor, one will be assigned.”
CHSBR’s Transitional Care Nurse Management Team act as gatekeepers for the service.
“They are the ones in regular contact with COVID patients while they recover at home,” Dr. Loomis said.
Enrolled patients are provided with an oxygen and heart rate monitor, and possibly a blood pressure cuff depending on their illness severity and underlying medical conditions. Within 24 hours, a nurse contacts the patient by phone. Nurses provide disease specific education and ask the patient for their home vital signs.
“We follow up with them via telephone every 24, 48 or 72 hours, 7 days a week,” said Otela Flanders, LPN, of the transitional care team. “We call to check on their current condition, discuss any symptoms they are experiencing, provide education, answer any questions they may have and encourage adherence to their prescribed plan. The ongoing communication with patients also allows us to assess any additional treatments or services that may be needed.”
The patient’s doctor and nurse are in regular contact. If at any time it is determined that the patient is worsening and requires a higher level of care, the CVH team coordinates with home health nurses or, in more extreme cases, with the in-house physicians at CHS Blue Ridge for consideration of hospital admission.
“While the majority of people will experience mild illness, we also know that the clinical course can be unpredictable,” Loomis said. “Instances of sudden worsening symptoms about a week after onset are well known. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the median time to worsening ranges from 8 to 12 days. For this reason, close home monitoring with physician virtual visits, regularly CVH nurse calls and vital signs monitoring devices in the home are key to recognizing when an escalation in medical care is needed.”
Flanders and Traci Greenwood, BSN, RN, are working from home right now.
“I feel like I am doing my part to help out my community during the crisis,” Greenwood said.
Flanders agreed.
“Of course, we would rather not have a need for what we are doing, but since the need is here, we feel like the CVH is a great asset to our community,” Flanders said.
Patients are discharged from the CVH once their condition has stabilized, typically a 10- to 14-day period. For patients who have recovered from COVID-19 illness, the CDC recommends that isolation be maintained for at least 10 days after illness onset and at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery.
Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHSBR, praised the program.
"During this crisis, we knew it would be critical to find innovative ways to free up beds at our hospitals for the sickest patients due to the coronavirus," Bailey said. “We recognize this program is not for seriously ill patients, but the COVID-19 Virtual Hospital allows appropriate patients to receive high quality care in the comfort and safety of their own home."
Loomis stressed that anyone with COVID-19 who suddenly experiences worsening symptoms should contact their health care provider immediately.
“You’ll greatly increase your chance of staying safe if you are following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines,” she said. “Wear a cloth face mask, wait 6-feet apart, avoid close contact and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer. And if you are sick, please stay home.”
