ASHEVILLE – Mission Health has no confirmed cases of coronavirus at any of its facilities, but is taking extra precautions as more cases are diagnosed in North Carolina.
To protect patients and staff, Mission Health has been screening all patients and visitors to all of its hospitals, and hospital access has been limited. In addition to those restrictions already in place, all Mission Health hospitals are further limiting visitation to its facilities.
Until further notice, the hospital system will allow only one adult, age 18 or older, as a visitor at a time per patient during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Exceptions to this will be pediatrics, NICU, laboring advocates, pre- and post-surgery and end-of-life services. In these cases only, one person may remain overnight.
These updates are meant to keep colleagues, patients and visitors healthy and reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. Screenings and access restrictions are in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners.
“We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and are committed to delivering the most effective care with the best possible results,” Mission Health’s leadership said.
