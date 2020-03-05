ASHEVILLE – Mission Health works continually to ensure it provides a safe place to work and provide care. The hospital system has not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus (covid-19) at any of its facilities.
To protect patients and staff, Mission Health is actively reducing visitors to Mission Hospital in the following ways:
» Screening all patients and visitors upon entering Mission Hospital
» Limiting access to the hospital beginning at 7 p.m., instead of the usual 9 p.m., until 5 a.m. daily - during limited access, patients and visitors will need to use either Entrance 1 or 4.
From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the following entrances will be open: Entrances 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10
» Recommending no visitors younger than 12
These updates are meant to keep Mission Health’s colleagues, patients and visitors healthy and reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. Screenings and access restrictions also are in place at all Mission Health regional hospitals and CarePartners.
