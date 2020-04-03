ASHEVILLE - Mission Health announced that all staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks, expanding their use beyond suspected or positive COVID-19 cases.
Masks will be optional only for staff in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet, aside from brief interactions with colleagues.
“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses and colleagues, so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” said William Hathaway, MD, chief medical officer of Mission Health/HCA North Carolina Division. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”
The hospital system is taking this step because, while social distancing is a key strategy for interrupting the spread of coronavirus, it is difficult to maintain in the busy patient care environment. Also, our latest analysis of our ability to meet the demand for additional use of masks gives us confidence that our colleagues in the supply chain are prepared to address our needs. Even though Mission Health, as part of HCA Healthcare, currently has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, we will continue to take steps to conserve PPE, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate.
We are now deploying three types of masks, depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving, and the level of suspicion for infection with COVID.
» Level 1 “procedure” masks for all staff not needing higher levels of protection. These masks also can be used for caring for suspected or confirmed COVID patients when paired with a full face-shield.
» Level 3 masks for additional protection from fluids and droplets, and for use by staff caring directly for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, except when performing aerosolized procedures.
» N-95 respirators for staff caring for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, and are the only mask that should be used during aerosolizing procedures, such as intubation, nebulization, bronchoscopy or suctioning.
As this crisis evolves, Mission Health and HCA Healthcare will continue to evolve to meet the challenges. Since January, the hospital system has been continually monitoring PPE usage, carefully analyzing and implementing the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration for best PPE practices. The supply chain has continually worked with epidemiologists and data scientists to track usage and anticipated demand, so Mission staff can allocate its stocks appropriately and secure additional shipments. Mission has appointed PPE stewards in each of its facilities to manage supplies to prepare for the potential of an influx in patients.
“We know that all our employees are making sacrifices in this extraordinary time,” Hathaway said. “We thank you for your continued efforts and commitment to our patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.