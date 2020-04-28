Like most health care systems during the coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has been worried about having enough N95 masks to help protect its employees. A piece of equipment delivered on Friday may help with that by applying ultraviolet light to sanitize used masks.
“It was getting harder and harder to source new N95 masks for our employees,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer. “They are designed to be used once and thrown away. We were running low, and we knew we had to do something to make our employees as safe as possible.”
New CDC guidelines issued recently allows hospital workers to use some masks not approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health. This allowed CHS Blue Ridge to purchase a unit that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect porous and non-porous surfaces without toxic chemicals.
“This UV disinfection system is intended to provide an extra layer of protection for patients, too," Mercer said.
UV light is invisible to humans, but the rays are high-energy. While we can’t see them, we can certainly feel their effects, because UV light generated by the sun gives us a sunburn if we are exposed too long and can lead to skin cancer.
“The studies we’ve read say the ultraviolet light can penetrate the cells of pathogens such as coronavirus and damage their genetic code,” Mercer said. “This prevents the virus from reproducing, and then they cannot survive or infect humans.”
The process of taking a used mask and sanitizing it using UV involves many steps taking about one hour to complete. The UV part lasts between 15-20 minutes.
“The safety of our patients and our employees is our highest priority,” Mercer said. “But with this outbreak and dwindling supplies, we’ve had to think outside the box on many things, not just these masks. We’re pleased we can provide this service for our employees who have worked tirelessly to take care of our patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.