RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced that 2-1-1 is the number to call for assistance and resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service, operated by United Way of North Carolina, where families and individuals can obtain free and confidential information on health and human service resources within their community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Resources are available in most languages.
“Services like NC 2-1-1 are critical during times of emergency,” Cooper said. “We need to make sure North Carolinians have access to the resources they need while we continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Locally, Burke County United Way, in partnership with the Department of Social Services and Geiger Furniture, are proud to provide funding and support to bring 2-1-1 to Burke County.
“NC 2-1-1 is an important resource every day for families in our community who may experience a crisis, such as food insecurity, shelter, utilities or unemployment,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of BCUW. “During times like this, with the COVID-19 crisis, the needs of all North Carolinians will increase, and I am proud 2-1-1 will be here to help.”
Due to expected high call volume, North Carolinians wanting to stay updated on general developments with North Carolina’s response to the coronavirus crisis should sign up for 211’s text alerts by texting “COVIDNC” to 898211. Individuals who have specific needs related to food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, parenting resources, health care and substance abuse treatment, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more should dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance.
NC 2-1-1 cannot provide direct medical services, and COVID-19 can only be diagnosed by a health care professional. If you suspect you or someone you care for may have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, you should contact your health care provider. If you do not have a provider, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150.
To learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, go to ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
