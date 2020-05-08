ASHEVILLE – Following guidance from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Blue Ridge Parkway officials are increasing recreational access to sections of the motor road previously closed to motor vehicle traffic in North Carolina.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access to the Parkway and park sites across the country.
The Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen gates providing motor vehicle access to the southernmost 14 miles of the park, from Milepost 454 – 469, beginning Saturday, May 9, in coordination with the Qualla Boundary and Great Smoky Mountains National Park planned reopening.
The Parkway will reopen gates providing motor vehicle access at the following locations in North Carolina beginning Friday, May 15, once initial seasonal mowing and road preparations are complete:
» Milepost 292-296.5 near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot
» Milepost 298.6-308 through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct
» Milepost 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads
» Milepost 334-342 including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland
» Milepost 355-375.6 from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens
» Milepost 377.4 Parking areas at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Road) for MST Trail access
» Milepost 384.7 Roadside parking at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps
» Milepost 393-454 from French Broad River Overlook and south to Soco Gap
All Parkway trails and all other sections of the motor route in North Carolina and Virginia that were previously accessible to motor vehicle traffic will continue to be accessible.
Road maintenance projects are underway in some of these areas, so visitors may experience delays or one-lane closures and should check the Parkway’s Road Closure page at https://go.nps.gov/roadinfo for more information.
In alignment with federal and state public health guidance, the following areas remain closed at this time:
» Road closure from Milepost 0 to 13 in Virginia,
» Milepost 85.9 Peaks of Otter Visitor Center and Sharp Top Parking Areas closed,
» Milepost 92.5 Sharp Top Parking Widening closed at Appalachian Trail crossing, and all
seasonal visitor service facilities including campgrounds, picnic areas, restrooms and visitor centers
“We are pleased to once again provide motor vehicle access to these popular Blue Ridge Parkway locations,” said J.D. Lee, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway. “We know the park’s recreation opportunities and scenic beauty provide important ways to connect with our natural environment during this time, and for many, a leisurely drive on the Parkway provides solace.
“Our phased approach to the 2020 visitor season is focused on balancing the enjoyment and protection of this park with the enjoyment and protection of our visitors. I encourage everyone who visits the Parkway in the coming days to recreate responsibly while here, whether that’s social distancing on park trails or driving safely on this beautiful, scenic drive.”
He said that Parkway leadership will continue to focus on the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners as they plan for additional openings.
“In the coming weeks, the operational approach on the Blue Ridge Parkway will be to examine each facility function and service to ensure operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” Lee said. “Park officials will continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders in North Carolina and Virginia, practice “Leave No Trace” principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Park officials will continue to monitor all functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and the Parkway’s social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.