COVID-19, the newest coronavirus, became known to us in January 2020, after many individuals in Wuhan, China, became sick with the disease and died.
News of its spreading to areas in the United States and around the world runs 24-7 on every news channel, and several articles are written about it every day in every newspaper. The internet also is inundated with news of the virus, including the number of people potentially having it, people confirmed having it and people who died with it.
As of March 18, Burke County's reported cases are at zero, (thank you, Lord), but we are still affected by the virus. Schools have closed, and church services and events have been canceled. All restaurants discontinued in-dining services and will only provide drive-through and take-out. Colleges and K-12 schools are holding classes online, and people are distancing themselves from each other to keep the virus from spreading.
The atmosphere feels changed. It reminds me of the restlessness felt during a snow day or a hurricane, like I'm in a snow globe someone shook, and I'm waiting for things to settle down.
But this cloud may have a silver lining or two.
First, it will force people to delve deeper into the world of technology to discover its capabilities.
Since 1990, I've wondered, with modern technology, why schools and businesses don't take advantage of teleconferencing programs online and have people work from home when possible.
FreeConferenceCall.com allows up to 1,000 people to audio-conference, video-conference and screen-share meetings and records them. Other companies also offer a similar service.
Less brick-and-mortar buildings would cut down on overhead costs for businesses and keep prices down for students attending universities. Fewer buildings, along with more trees, would help the fight against climate change. Less traveling to and from work or school would provide more time for family, save money and cut down on pollution caused by vehicle emissions.
Second, I read an article written by Richard Hobday on March 10 titled "Coronavirus and the Sun: a Lesson from the 1918 Influenza Pandemic."
The article said that in 1918, medics discovered "severely ill flu patients nursed outdoors recovered better than those treated indoors."
"A combination of fresh air and sunlight seems to have prevented deaths among patients and infections among medical staff," the article reads. "Research shows that outdoor air is a natural disinfectant. Equally, sunlight is germicidal, and there is now evidence it can kill the flu virus."
Hobday went on to say that after antibiotics were discovered, the fresh air and sunlight treatment was put aside and forgotten. He pointed out that many viruses have become immune to antibiotics now, and we need to return to fresh air and sunshine.
The Fonta Flora State Trail offers several different wooded paths to choose for hiking and mountain biking with scenic views of Lake James. The Catawba Greenway is fun for walking, running, biking and roller-blading along the flowing Catawba River. Climbing Table Rock, Shortoff and Hawksbill mountains are great adventures. The High Shoals Falls Loop at South Mountain State Park and the Linville Falls Trail each has a beautiful waterfall. If you are looking for something different, how about hang gliding or paragliding? Each activity provides fresh air and natural vitamin D from the sun.
The Burke County Tourism Development Authority runs the visitor center at 110 E. Meeting St. in Morganton. They have brochures and maps available in the blue kiosk outside near the door.
I will continue to use technology to conduct my research and interviews, write my articles and communicate with friends. Our lunch outings will change to include a picnic at a pleasant location outside nearest to our curbside pickup or drive-thru. Afternoons, when the sun and weather are warmest, will be time for pleasant walks on the Catawba Greenway, and exploring the woods and mountains that surround us.
More time with family and enjoying nature is always a silver lining no matter how many clouds loom overhead.
For more information on outdoor activities, visit http://bit.ly/3bejEkH. For updated information on the Coronavirus Disease 2019, visit www.cdc.gov.
