One morning last fall, my boss, Browning (Brownie) Rochefort, director of Burke Literacy Council, welcomed me to the North Carolina School for the Deaf for my once-a-week morning job, teaching English as a Second Language. Brownie was smiling even more than usual.
“I just found out NCSD is going to let us use an entire hall of classrooms,” she told me. “Our program is growing! People don’t have to be crunched into the kitchen anymore. They’ll see the vision.”
She didn’t elaborate, but later I asked about the vision.
As a teenager, Brownie idolized her older cousin Joanne, who lived some 50 miles from Brownie’s home in Greenville, South Carolina.
“What Joanne did, I wanted to do,” she said.
When Joanne painted the frames of her glasses with red nail polish, Brownie desperately wanted to do the same. Her mother wouldn’t let her, but did allow her to choose red frames for her next pair.
“When Joanne went to study at the Atlanta School for the Deaf, I knew just what I wanted to do,” Brownie said. “Teach the deaf. I never thought a whole lot past that, it was more of an unknown.”
Brown went to Converse College in Spartanburg and graduated with a degree in psychology of the exceptional child and deaf education. In her coursework she did not learn to teach sign language, but lip reading and speech only.
In fact, at her first job in Connecticut at Hartford American School for the Deaf, the school did not permit primary teachers to sign. If they even gestured too much, they were admonished. Students weren’t allowed to learn American Sign Language until middle school. Brownie learned to sign from a roommate.
During a winter break at a Vermont ski resort, she met Tom Rochefort, a business major at the University of Rhode Island. They stayed in touch. She returned south to get a master’s degree in special education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, but after both graduated, they married and moved to Ithaca, New York.
This time Brownie taught “a multi-handicapped classroom with all kinds of disabilities, including the deaf. A real challenge,” she admitted.
Her husband’s job in sales necessitated a move to Atlanta, where she became “deaf ed. specialist for the state of Georgia.” She smiled. “That was fun! I traveled all over the state — every county.”
But when they moved to Birmingham, Alabama, she returned to a classroom of mentally challenged and multi-handicapped students, students that not many teachers wanted to teach.
As she attempted different methods, she discovered: “They can learn. You just have to find the way. Each child was different.” She figured out what each child enjoyed or could accomplish and built on that strength, adding new activities slowly. She taught one student how to use a fork in many tiny steps. “Nothing teaches like success,” she said.
Their first child Kathleen had was born in 1974, their son, Tom, three years later. Brownie stayed home raising children, a new occupation she enjoyed thoroughly even when her husband’s next job took them to Whitefish Bay, a suburb of Milwaukee, during the “longest, coldest winter” of her life.
They returned to Birmingham, but when a job opened up for her husband at Link Felt Chain in Morganton, the family of four moved again.
“We fell in love with Morganton,” she said. “Beautiful mountains, beautiful people and life was good. Lots of friends. Both kids in school. I’d never had that kind of time before. I looked for volunteer work. I wanted to do something useful.”
From The News Herald, she learned that the newly formed Literacy Council, with Silvia Milne at the helm, was offering a workshop in tutor training.
Her first student, a delivery man, couldn’t read. When he got to the second level, he read a story about duck hunting that he thought was stupid.
“Do you think you could write a better story?” Brownie asked.
“I know I can,” he told her. He dictated, she wrote. “Everything clicked.” He saw meaning in the story, and his reading “took off.”
Silvia Milne offered her the position of first director of the Burke Literacy Council. Brownie recruited volunteers and matched them with students. The program grew.
But in 1992, Tom’s job took them to Mississippi. Meridian College hired her to run the computer lab. She’d never liked computers. “Didn’t know how to turn one on,” she said.
Her job at Meridan expanded when the school added English as a Second Language classes.
“It was a diverse, mostly educated, group — Muslim, Italians, Germans.” She said. “I fell in love with this population … the most caring, gracious people and thankful to receive an education.”
Twelve years later, the family headed back to Morganton. While they unpacked on a hot day in August, their friend Mary Marcia Salisbury dropped by carrying brownies.
“The brownies are a bribe,” Mary Marcia said. “Your job at the Literacy Council is waiting. When can you start?”
But she’d just retired, Brownie said.
That October, she resumed her former position, a job that involves raising the literacy level of both children and adults. Many students are ESL students, often not highly educated, but women whose economic conditions forced them out of school. Brownie loves working with them.
In 2008, her husband died unexpectedly. A few years later, she shattered her shoulder. And in March this year, the coronavirus shut down the school.
Brownie has not retired. These days she and her staff are working hard to create a successful program via online resources.
“It was really hard to get the students hooked up, with kids running in and out,” she admitted, but Tuesday was “great!” Two volunteers taught successful Zoom classes.
Oh, the ironies of life, I thought. Brownie’s degree in deaf education never taught her the language of deaf people on the campus where she works today. Every time she mastered a job, she moved and had to learn a new one. She who confessed to disliking computers now works primarily with them.
And what started as imitation ended up creating the person I like to call “the best boss I’ve ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.