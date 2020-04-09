The U.S. Forest Service purchased a former private inholding in Pisgah National Forest from the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina on March 27.
The land trust acquired the Chestnut Mountain property — 96 acres of undeveloped forested land — in December 2018 for future transfer to the U.S. Forest Service for public use.
Located off U.S. 321 in Caldwell County between Lenoir and Blowing Rock, the Chestnut Mountain property creates an extra buffer of conserved land between the natural area of Boone Fork and Johnny’s Knob — creating opportunities to extend trails in the Boone Fork recreation area near Mulberry Creek and Blowing Rock. Connecting with the existing trails in the area improves access to the region’s network of mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding trails and recreation areas.
The Boone Fork and Chestnut Mountain acquisition areas have been very popular for horseback riding, and this project can expand trails and create new connections along the mountain ridge. The tract is located less than one mile from the Forest Service’s Gem Trail, which is actively used by mountain bikers and horseback riders.
Conservation of Chestnut Mountain also protects the headwaters of the Yadkin River and the city of Winston-Salem’s drinking water supply at Kerr Reservoir.
“The U.S. Forest Service is excited to partner with Foothills Conservancy on this newest acquisition,” said Nicholas Larson, North Carolina Forest Service district ranger. “Chestnut Mountain will be a great addition to the Forest, with easy access to Lenoir. We are working with both the Blue Ridge Horseman’s Association and Northwestern North Carolina Mountain Bike Alliance to improve and add to the existing trail system.”
The National Forests in North Carolina used an appropriation of $106,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund program in 2020 to reimburse the conservancy. The Forest Service approached Foothills Conservancy for assistance in the initial acquisition of the property and requested that the conservancy hold ownership of the property until federal funds became available to add this land to the Pisgah National Forest.
“This project illustrates one of the critical roles Foothills Conservancy plays in land conservation for inholdings or gaps within Pisgah National Forest,” said Tom Kenney, land protection director for the land trust. “We are sometimes able to step in to purchase a property quickly from an interested landowner to hold for later acquisition by the U.S. Forest Service and public conservation benefit. Project funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund program later enables the Forest Service to fill-in such inholding gaps to improve access and recreation use across Pisgah National Forest.”
Pisgah National Forest covers more than 500,000 acres of mountainous terrain across 12 counties in western North Carolina, three of which — Burke, Caldwell and McDowell — are in Foothills Conservancy’s service area. Since 1995, the conservancy has assisted in the acquisition and permanent protection of over 3,800 acres of the national forest.
