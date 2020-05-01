The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has decided to hold its annual summer camp, Our Big Backyard, virtually in 2020.
The summer camp, open to 6 to 10 year olds and scheduled for July, will include activities that focus on the camp’s four areas of concentration: environmental awareness, art and creativity, healthy food choices and outdoor activities. To accommodate campers outside of the traditional day-camp setting, FCNC and its partners will send out weekly activity kits every Monday in July. The kits will include supplies and materials to complete activities throughout the week. Children will still interact with camp leaders, albeit in a virtual setting.
“For many children, the end of this school year revolved around technology and deadlines,” said Beth Willard-Patton, associate director of Foothills Conservancy. “We don’t want caregivers to feel pressure to complete daily activities during one week of camp, so we are hosting the camp for the entire month of July to give everyone — children and adults — plenty of time to enjoy the activities in their own time.”
Conservancy staff is working with North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center and TOSS art studio to develop educational and art activities.
“The camp kit idea was inspired by TOSS, which has delivered over 300 art kits for students at Forest Hill Elementary,” said Sophie Shelton, development coordinator for the land trust. “The kits will include all of the materials the campers need to complete a variety of activities that encourage environmental exploration.”
The contents of the kits are funded by grants, private gifts and in-kind donations from local businesses. To date, the conservancy has received generous support from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program (a collaboration with Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust) and the Burke Women’s Fund.
Unlike the in-person day-camp initially planned for this summer, the re-imagined virtual camp will be free for all campers. To request a space for your 6 to 10-year-old at Our Big Backyard, visit foothillsconservancy.org/obb and complete the online application by June 1. This camp is first-come-first-serve, and spots are limited. For more information, call Beth Willard-Patton or Sophie Shelton at 828-437-9930.
