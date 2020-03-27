As perennials start to appear in the garden, they present a great way to save money and enlarge the garden at the same time. Established perennials will perform much better when they are separated every few years. Even though they are growing in the ground, perennials can get crowded when the clumps become too large. Diseases will be more of an issue and flowering can be reduced when plants are crowded.
As plants start to appear in the spring, dig up the entire clump and divide into manageable sections. Just use a sharp shovel blade, trowel or a serrated knife. Don’t be afraid to cut them apart. It won’t hurt them.
Replant one or two clumps in the same hole and use the others to start new beds. In this difficult time when visiting friends and neighbors is discouraged, what a nice surprise for someone is to come outside and find some newly separated plants waiting for them on the front porch. No contact is made but that person knows you’re thinking about them.
That’s what I call making lemonade out of lemons (or perennials)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.