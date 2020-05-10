Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 889 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds:
1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson — 23 requests
2. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard — 22 requests
3. “Blindside” by James Patterson — 22 requests
4. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham — 18 requests
5. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels — 15 requests
6. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben — 11 requests
7. “Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel” by Irene Hannon — 11 requests
8. “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson — 10 requests
9. “One Little Lie” by Colleen Coble — 9 requests
10. “The K Team” by David Rosenfelt — 8 requests
Current New York Times Best Sellers
1. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford
6. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
7. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd
8. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn
9. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Library Reopening
Under Phase 1 of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan, all locations of the Burke County Public Library will open to the public on a limited, appointment only basis on Wednesday, May 13. The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. Beginning Tuesday, May 12, you may call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment. Appointments may be made to use computers (non-recreational use), browse the stacks for books, read the newspaper or a magazine in the reading areas, use a study room, or to research in the North Carolina room. Appointments are time limited so more people can have access to the libraries. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelves. Under Phase 1 the library will not be accepting donations of materials. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service will resume on May 13.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
e-Books @ your library
There are 2,340 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,000 items every month. This digital collection includes e-Books, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.