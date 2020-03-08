For those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. The library has received 883 of the “most wanted” books.
BCPL top 10 holds
1. “Blindside” by James Patterson, 29 requests
2. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard, 23 requests
3. “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson, 23 requests
4. “The River Murders” by James Patterson, 15 requests
5. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson, 15 requests
6. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham, 11 requests
7. “Hit List” by Stuart Woods, 11 requests
8. “Lost” by James Patterson, 11 requests
9. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry, 11 requests
10. “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke, 10 requests
New York Times best-sellers
1. “One Minute Out” by Mark Greaney
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
5. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
7. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
9. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
10. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
Needlework in the morning
Bring your latest needlework project and enjoy spending time with other sharing a similar interest. The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13, at the Morganton Public Library and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 18, at the Old World Baking Co. in Valdese.
Author’s luncheon
The Friends of the Burke County Public Library are excited to welcome Elizabeth Hudson, editor-in-chief, of “Our State” magazine, as the speaker for its annual author’s luncheon.
It will be on Thursday, March 12, at noon in the fellowship hall of the Morganton First Baptist Church. Tickets are $20 and available at all Burke County Public Library locations and from Friends of the Library board members. Tickets are going fast.
The event is co-sponsored by the Library Foundation of Burke County.
Bright Star Theatre
Acclaimed theater group Bright Star Theatre will be at the Morganton Public Library on Wednesday, March 18, to perform “We Can Do It! — American Women in History.”
No preregistration necessary. The program is made possible in part by the Library Foundation of Burke County.
Broom-making workshop
Sign up for the broom-making workshop at the Morganton Public Library on Saturday, March 28, from 12:30-4 p.m.
There is a $15 fee to cover supplies. Peter Werner, from Black Mountain and a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, will instruct participants in making a Rainbow Turkey Wing broom.
Spring book sale
It’s not too early to mark your calendar for the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale. The sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 17-18, at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. Friday is for members only but you can join at the door. Saturday is for everyone.
If you have gently used items in good condition the Friends would welcome your donation of those items to the book sale. Donations are accepted at any Burke County Public Library during regular hours.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book.
The service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
E-books @ your library
There are 2,214 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.
Users check out over 2,800 items every month. The collection features e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in the collection.
Apps are available for download for devices including Kindle and Nook e-readers, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps.
To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.
You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.
