Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 889 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds:
1. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson – 24 requests
2. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard – 22 requests
3. “Blindside” by James Patterson – 22 requests
4. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham – 19 requests
5. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels – 16 requests
6. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben – 11 requests
7. “Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel” by Irene Hannon – 11 requests
8. “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson – 10 requests
9. “One Little Lie” by Colleen Coble – 9 requests
10. “The K Team” by David Rosenfelt – 8 requests
Current New York Times Best Sellers
1. "Masked Prey" by John Sandford
2. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
4. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins
5. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
6. "The Last Emperox" by John Scalzi
7. "The Boy From the Woods" by Harlan Coben
8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn
9. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris
10. "Savage Son" by Jack Carr
Library Closure
Due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, all locations of the Burke County Public Library are now closed. Libraries will remain closed at least through May 8. Curbside pick-up has been suspended as well. As long as the stay-at-home order is in effect the library will not be accepting donations of materials. If you have questions or need help with ebooks or getting a library card you may call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) for more information. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. No fines are being accrued during the stay-at-home order. Library staff will be available by phone to assist the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If staff are not able to answer the phone when you call, please call back, leave a message, or call one of the other libraries.
Library Online
While our buildings are closed you can still visit our virtual library at bcpls.org to see all of the online resources available. Thousands of ebooks are available through the Libby app via Overdrive. There are dozens of databases on NC Live you can access from home such as the Testing and Education Reference Center which has lots of practice tests including for the GRE, ACT, LSAT, and SAT. The Mango language resource can you help you learn of brush up on dozens of language from Arabic to Yiddish. There’s also the Films on Demand resource with thousands of documentaries, movies, DIY, and TV shows. Go to the library’s Facebook page and join the online storytime group where our own programmers will be posting digital storytimes including one with special library guest Levi the Goat.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 2,332 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,000 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.
