Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 887 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds:
1. “Blindside” by James Patterson — 28 requests
2. “After Sundown” by Linda Howard — 23 requests
3. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson — 23 requests
4. “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson — 18 requests
5. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham — 17 requests
6. “Hit List” by Stuart Woods — 16 requests
7. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlen Coben — 15 requests
8. “A Forgotten Murder” by Jude Devereaux — 11 requests
9. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels — 11 requests
10. “Long Range” by C.J. Box — 11 requests
Current New York Times Best Sellers
1. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas
2. “Long Range” by C.J. Box
3. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel
4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
6. “Blindside” by James Patterson
7. “Lethal Game” by Christine Feehan
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
10. “Trace Elements” by Donna Leon
Library Closure
Due to the health and welfare concerns brought on by the COVID-19 virus, all locations of the Burke County Public Library are now closed. Libraries will remain closed until we determine that it is prudent to reopen. Staff are working to set up a curbside service that will allow the public to still receive library materials. Also, the library will provide limited access, by appointment, to students that don’t have internet access but need to be able to complete and submit school assignments. Students may call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) for more information. For more details about the curbside option go to bcpls.org. Library staff will be available by phone to assist the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 2,230 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 2,800 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.