On Saturday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order suspending all public gatherings of more than 100 people sent local houses of worship scrambling to find new ways to meet the challenges of ministry in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
Facebook Live has been a popular choice for streaming services for several years. Still, with cancellations across the country this weekend, many began to wonder if computer servers could handle the expected rush of extra traffic. Amid this speculation, several area churches developed creative solutions to make sure they could stay in touch with every member.
Summit Community Church was one of several churches to stream on multiple platforms Sunday.
“We had been talking about setting up a YouTube channel for a long time,” said Pastor Mike Chandler. “We went ahead and got it up and running so we could have a dual capacity.”
Instead of Facebook, Grace Episcopal Church used an app called Zoom to stream a morning prayer service. At the same time, First Baptist heavily promoted its broadcast on local cable television, in addition to streaming online. Instead of live streaming, Bridge42 Church recorded services on Sunday morning, but didn’t post them to their social media pages until 8 p.m.
The move to online services also provided some unexpected benefits for many congregants.
“It was good to see people interacting with one another,” Chandler said. “People were responding to each other in ways that they wouldn’t have been able to do in person during the service. At one point, we counted as many as 286 on Facebook Live. Of course, we would have liked to have been together, but our people made the best of a bad situation.”
Not all area churches were affected by the executive order, which only applied to gatherings of more than 100 people. Some smaller churches canceled services voluntarily, but others decided to remain open. Faith Freewill Baptist Church on Jamestown Road in Morganton held both morning and evening services on Sunday, despite the crisis, according to Pastor Rocky Reece.
“It’s always important for people to gather together and pray, but it’s especially important in times like these,” Reece said.
The church implemented several precautionary measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, including closing water fountains, avoiding handshakes and propping doors open so members wouldn’t have to touch the handles. Reece also reported that members 60 years of age and older were encouraged to stay home. About 50 people attended the Sunday morning service compared to their usual attendance of around 80, he said.
While the executive order only applies to large gatherings, the growing coronavirus crisis is impacting almost every area of community life. Several churches are encouraging smaller groups to meet for prayer and Bible Study, while others are avoiding all but the most essential ministries. Many churches and clergy members are suspending most hospital and home visitations and transitioning to conducting pastoral care ministries via telephone whenever possible.
“At Summit, we’re going to take it case by case,” Chandler said. “Unless it’s a very critical visit, we’ll probably stay away.”
Despite the growing challenges to ministry, most congregations remain hopeful. Many churches are planning to give extra attention to caring for members during the crisis. Bridge42’s pastor, Andrew Whisnant, said that the most important thing churches can do right now is to “make sure people know they are loved.”
In an email to the members of Grace Episcopal Church, Father Marshall Jolly told his members, “I want to be abundantly clear, we are not canceling church. Our commitment to building God’s Kingdom by following the way of Jesus remains strong.”
Jolly said clergy from the church will communicate with church members on an almost daily basis during the crisis.
“Every member should get a phone call on Monday,” he said. “We’re going to put it on a spreadsheet to make sure we are checking in, particularly on our vulnerable population.”
Chandler is hopeful that Summit will rise to the challenge and make a positive impact on the community during this crisis.
“This could be a real opportunity for us to really be the church in our community,” Chandler said. “Just because we’re not in a building of brick and mortar, we don’t cease to be the church. We are the church.”
