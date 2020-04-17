Though school is not in session at Freedom High School, the campus saw a steady flow of action Thursday as Case Farms held a truckload chicken sale at the school.
The event was scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but folks began lining up before 6:45 a.m., according to Joseph Hildebran, assistant recruiting manager with Case Farms.
“The cars had already lined up,” Hildebran said. “When the sun came up, we started selling.”
Case Farms, which operates in Ohio and North Carolina and is based in Troutman, N.C., has been holding truckload sales through its two states since last week. Thursday’s event was the fourth such sale the company has put on in April, and was “the best one so far”, according to Jared Birchum, Case Farms safety supervisor and Chris Williams, Case Farms purchasing manager.
The company held similar sales in Statesville on April 10 and in Conover on Tuesday. Case Farms held its first local sale on April 9 in The Outreach Center’s parking lot, but the sale was shut down due to traffic, according to Hector Velez, recruiting manager for Case Farms in Morganton.
“We were blocking traffic (on April 9) and it just wasn’t a good location,” Velez said. “There was a lot of people that didn’t get their chicken that day. So we knew we were going to have a lot of people out here. As soon as we could, we started moving through. This was the right thing to do.”
This time around, Case Farms had assistance from Burke County Sheriff’s deputies, who helped to direct traffic throughout the day.
According to Hildebran and Velez, Case Farms set up a temporary truckload sales team specifically for these events.
“I’ve had a ton of support from the rest of the staff,” Velez said. “I got plenty of support from the plant. All these guys are plant people. They’ve been wonderful to work with. It’s a team effort – no one single person can take the credit.”
“We just started thinking that we really just wanted to do something for our community,” Birchum said. “You go in the grocery store, it looks like the Old West in there. There’s nothing. The toilet paper aisles are empty, the meat’s empty and then when it comes in, it’s rationed. So, we thought of ways we could give back. We have extra meat and with customers and restaurants not being able to buy as much. We thought, ‘What are we going to do with it? Why not offer it to the public.’”
Thursday’s sale featured 40-pound cases of breasts and tenders for $40 each, 40-pound cases of wings for $50 and 40-pound cases of whole legs for $20.
“We’ve gotten rid of five trailer loads of chicken,” Birchum said. “That’s 200,000 pounds of meat we got rid of today. We’ve already done two whole loads of boneless, skinless breasts, and we sold more than a trailer-and-a-half of tenders, too.”
“We love to see this community response,” Birchum said. “We hated last Thursday (April 9) when we had to shut down, for the simple fact of how many people showed up. It blew us away. This one’s topped them all so far. It’s a really good thing.”
According to Birchum, company executives are in the midst of planning additional local sales.
“We are blessed to work for a company that is very community conscious,” Velez said. “They want to keep doing these things because there are a lot of people in need. It’s a great opportunity for us to come out here and show the community what we can do and that we’re a part of the community and that we’re here for the community when we need to be.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Velez said.
