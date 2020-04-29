As the announcements of cancellations continue to pour in as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, two local summer attractions also have decided to forgo their events.
Morganton’s TGIF Concert Series is canceled for the year, while Valdese’s Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series has canceled its June and July concerts.
Morganton’s TGIF Concert Series, organized by Historic Morganton Festival Inc., was officially canceled on Friday in a press release from Sharon Jablonski, Historic Morganton Festival director and Abby Nelson, HMF community events coordinator.
In late March, HMF announced the cancellation of the May TGIF concert dates.
“The TGIF Summer Concert Series has become a downtown Morganton summertime staple, having occurred annually for well over two decades,” the release said. “We look forward to the time when our community can come together once again and enjoy music and dance on the Courthouse Square.”
The town of Valdese announced Friday it would cancel all its June and July concerts as part of the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series, including its Annual Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Valdese’s concert series was scheduled to begin on June 5 after the previously scheduled events for May also were postponed. The announcement was made in a press release distributed Friday.
“Great consideration was taken in making this decision,” the town of Valdese said in the release. “With the concerts being outdoors and crowds being large, there is no way to safely regulate social distancing during these specific events. We truly believe that no event is worth putting the health of our community at risk. Right now, our focus is keeping our community safe, and that cannot be done without making sacrifices.”
According to the release, the town plans to hold the Waldensian Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-8.
Recent announcements from both Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, including Cooper’s expansion of the stay-at-home order, contributed to Morganton and Valdese’s plans to cancel and delay the concerts.
“The summer concerts are truly the biggest highlight of our year and I regret sharing the cancellation decision with our community and event attendees,” Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town of Valdese, said. “Our hope is for our community to stay healthy and come out for a tremendous celebration when this difficult time passes.”
As of now, Historic Morganton Festival is taking applications and planning to hold its annual festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 11-12, according to Nelson.
“We will know more about the status of the festival within the next month,” Nelson said. “I would encourage people to follow the Historic Morganton Festival on Facebook or check the website at www.morgantonfest.org for updates. As always, band submissions for festival consideration are submitted by email to info@morgantonfest.org and our craft vendors can apply online at this link, available at www.morgantonfest.org.”
