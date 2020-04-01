In a world that seems to be growing increasingly unpredictable by the day, many local grocery stores are instituting novel employee policies to ensure the safety of both employees and customers in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Stores such as Ingles, Walmart, Food Lion and Big Lots are installing plexiglass windows at checkouts and pharmacies to ensure the utmost safety of their employees.
Many stores, such as Food Lion locations and Big Lots in Morganton, have installed the devices.
Big Lots employee Lauren Smith said the Morganton location installed the windows, which are designed to promote the health and safety of customers and employees, last week.
“It helps some,” Smith said. “But, it’s not 100 percent effective because we’re still having to brush hands down here (where the window ends at the bottom). At first, it was a little weird, but I got kind of used to it after a couple days.”
On Tuesday, Walmart President/CEO John Furner announced via the company website that the company would begin taking associates’ temperatures and asking them basic health screening questions as they report to work.
The company is sending thermometers to all locations, a process which could take as long as three weeks. Walmart will also make masks and gloves available for employees at all locations. The company expects the masks to arrive in one to two weeks. Stores also will close overnight for cleaning, the website said.
Many employees, such as Candis Carswell, who works at the Food Lion on East Fleming Drive, are choosing to use gloves while ringing up items.
Ingles and Big Lots are banning customers from returning products. Ingles is closing all its stores at 10 p.m. to allow for cleaning crews to work.
Similarly, many stores are either banning reusable bags or asking customers who bring them to bag their own items. On Tuesday, Ingles updated its COVID-19 webpage to announcing its social distancing guidelines.
“We are installing plexiglass sneeze guards at all checkouts in every department where customers interface with our associates,” Ingles’ website said. “We hope to complete this within two weeks. Because of COVID-19, customers that bring in reusable bags will be asked to bag their own groceries. Our associates are always available to bag customer purchases in bags provided by Ingles.”
Many stores are also opening up early to accommodate customers.
Morganton ALDI store manager Billy Evans said the location is opening up a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. The store is dedicating the first hour of its sales to people who will have a more difficult time accessing food, including mothers, the elderly and customers who have compromised immune systems.
The East Fleming Drive Walgreens is opening up an hour earlier — at 8 a.m. — on Tuesdays to serve its elderly population, according to store manager Andrew Ballard.
Big Lots has designated 9-10 a.m. as its time slot to allow elderly customers to shop.
The local Ingles store has allotted 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve compromised customers, according to store co-manager Gary Weiler. Ingles announced Friday it has modified its pharmacy operating hours. It will now be open:
» Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
» Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
» Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
