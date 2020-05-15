A trip to the grocery store will show several different faces of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A woman walks by with a mask secured across her face and gloves on her hands while she inspects fresh produce. One aisle over, a gloveless man has on a mask, but it's pulled down underneath his nose. In the freezer section, someone walks by fresh-faced and smiling with no mask and no gloves.
So, which person is in the right? The News Herald sat down with local health officials to learn the best procedures for wearing personal protective equipment.
How do you properly wear masks?
A mask should completely cover one's nose and mouth, said Sarah Russell, nurse at the Burke County Health Department.
"To properly put it on, you want to try minimizing touching your face," Russell said. "Make sure the outside is out if you're wearing a disposable mask."
Tuck the straps of the masks around the ears, then pull the bottom of the mask down over the chin, she said.
The top of the mask should rest on the bridge of the nose, Russell said. Press around the top of the mask on the bridge of the nose to create a seal.
Fabric masks work just fine, but Russel reminded everyone to make sure the masks are washed to get germs off them.
"You just want to make sure it is sanitized," Russell said. "Wash it with nice hot water and soap, make sure that you're not putting your hands on the inside before applying it to your face."
Avoid pulling masks down under the nose or letting them hang from one ear, she said.
Are gloves necessary?
Simply put, no. But if you're going to wear them, Russell urged wearing them safely.
"When going out with gloves on, it is recommended that you touch minimal things to avoid cross contamination," Russell said. "I personally feel that cross contamination is the biggest issue with wearing gloves."
When you're wearing gloves, she said you're trying not to touch things but you're getting your groceries and sharing all of the germs that you've previously touched.
"When you do wear gloves, you just want to make sure you take those off before you take your mask off so that you're not contaminating your mask and then you want to minimize your face touching," Russell said.
Who should wear masks?
It's recommended that everyone wear face coverings, but it's not required, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County.
Wearing a mask is especially important for those at the highest risk of COVID-19, Moore said. Those include people 65-years-old and older, anyone with underlying health conditions, pregnant women or anyone with a weakened immune system.
"All of those are individuals that really need to make sure that they focus on wearing a mask when they're outside, especially in areas where they cannot socially and physically distance themselves at least 6 feet from other people," Moore said.
People who are well don't necessarily need to wear a mask, but it's recommended, Moore said.
What else can you do?
Protecting against the virus comes down to the three W's: wear, wait, wash, Moore said.
"The three W's are the most important new normal that individuals need to be doing right now," Moore said.
The first W stands for wearing a mask. While it's not required by the state or at the local level to wear a mask, it is highly recommended, Moore said.
Next up is waiting at least 6 feet away from other people.
"Wait that at least 6 feet of physical distance from another individual," Moore said. "Especially if they're coughing, sneezing or talking. Anywhere where those droplets can be spread."
For anyone who is at home and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Moore reminded people that not only should they quarantine from people outside of their household, but they should try to keep their distance from people in their household as well.
